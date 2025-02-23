Sierra Vista boys win 2nd straight 4A state basketball title
Sierra Vista’s boys basketball team defeated Spanish Springs 79-65 to win the Class 4A state championship Saturday night at Cox Pavilion.
It’s the second straight title for Sierra Vista (26-5). Spanish Springs finished 24-5.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
