Nevada Preps

Sierra Vista boys win 2nd straight 4A state basketball title

Sierra Vista point guard EJ Dacuma (0) dribbles the ball up the court during a Class 4A boys ba ...
Sierra Vista point guard EJ Dacuma (0) dribbles the ball up the court during a Class 4A boys basketball state semifinal game between Clark and Sierra Vista at Valley High School on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 22, 2025 - 8:47 pm
 

Sierra Vista’s boys basketball team defeated Spanish Springs 79-65 to win the Class 4A state championship Saturday night at Cox Pavilion.

It’s the second straight title for Sierra Vista (26-5). Spanish Springs finished 24-5.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

