SLAM Academy wrestling claims 4th straight region title — PHOTOS

Ten SLAM Academy wrestlers won individual titles as the Bulls cruised to the Class 5A Southern Region team title Saturday at Shadow Ridge.

SLAM Academy wrestler Isaac Balden waits to go up for his first place medal in the 150 pound division during the Class 5A Southern Region NIAA wrestling meet at Shadow Ridge High School Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

SLAM Academy wrestler Drake Hooiman (middle) wears his medal after getting first place in the 144-pound weight category during the Class 5A Southern Region NIAA wrestling meet at Shadow Ridge High School Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

SLAM Academy’s Frank Soliz celebrates receiving a first place medal in the 120 weight category during the Class 5A Southern Region NIAA wrestling meet at Shadow Ridge High School Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Green Valley’s Clayton Floyd wrestles Israel Corona of Liberty in the 285-pound final during the Class 5A Southern Region NIAA wrestling meet at Shadow Ridge High School Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clayton Floyd of Green Valley (top) pins down Liberty’s Israel Corona during the 285-pound final at the Class 5A Southern Region NIAA wrestling meet at Shadow Ridge High School Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Lloyd Vincent of Foothill is pinned to the mat by Bishop Gorman’s Kage Mir during the 190-pound final at the Class 5A Southern Region NIAA wrestling meet at Shadow Ridge High School Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Kage Mir of Bishop Gorman (top) keeps a hold on Foothill's Lloyd Vincent during the Class 5A Southern Region NIAA wrestling meet at Shadow Ridge High School Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

SLAM Academy wrestling coach Jake Rollans (facing) hugs SLAM wrestler Manuel Saldate as he accepts his first place medal for the 138 weight category during the Class 5A Southern Region NIAA wrestling meet at Shadow Ridge High School Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

SLAM academy’s Manuel Saldate walks up to receiver his gold medal in the 138 weight category during the Class 5A Southern Region NIAA wrestling meet at Shadow Ridge High School Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The motto for SLAM Academy’s wrestling team this season is “1MoreFor4,” to do whatever it takes to win a fourth consecutive Class 5A state championship.

SLAM Academy took another step closer to achieving that goal Saturday night — and did so in dominating fashion.

Ten SLAM Academy wrestlers won individual titles, which helped propel the Bulls to claim their fourth consecutive regional title at the 5A Southern Region meet at Shadow Ridge.

SLAM Academy was in a class of its own Saturday, finishing with 325 points, more than 100 points ahead of second-place Liberty (201 points). Spring Valley finished third (141.5 points), Green Valley was fourth (131.5), and Basic was fifth (131.5).

“It just shows all these kids’ hard work,” SLAM Academy coach Jake Rollans said. “It’s all them. I tell everyone all the time all I do is yell at them. They’re the ones that do the work, and they deserve all the credit.”

The top six individuals in each weight class at the regional meet qualified for the state tournament. The 5A, 3A, 2A and girls state meets are this Friday and Saturday at Rafter 3C Arena in Fallon.

SLAM Academy will enter as the overwhelming favorite to win its fourth straight title in the program’s fourth season at the 5A level.

“Our goal is always to just be the best in the country,” Rollans said. “Getting that state title is just part of that process. It’s going to be awesome, but I’m more proud that some of these guys go on to college next year and are chasing their dreams at the next level.”

Eric Bice (106 pounds), Antonio Quiroz (113), Frank Soliz (120), Brenden Jorden Agcaoili (126), Anthony Delgado (132), Manuel Saldate (138), Drake Hooiman (144), Isaac Balden (150), Gabriel Delgado (157) and Santiago Cabrera (175) won regional titles for SLAM Academy. The Bulls had 12 wrestlers reach the finals in the 14 weight classes.

“It’s a little bittersweet moment,” Gabriel Delgado, an Arizona State commit, said. “It’s my senior season, so it’s the closing or ending of a chapter. But it feels good to finish off on a high note. We had big expectations for this year. The job’s not done yet.”

Making history

Saldate made history as he claimed his fourth individual regional title. He picked up his state-record 225th career win. The previous record was 223 by Lowry’s Jace Billingsley from 2009-12.

“It’s very special. I’ll be in the history books,” Saldate said. “ … It feels great. This is another steppingstone. I want to go get that fourth state title.”

Saldate, an Oregon State commit, is seeking to win his fourth individual state title. According to known records by the NIAA, 39 wrestlers have won four state titles.

“We’ve been consistently trying to get better throughout the season,” Saldate. “We hit these really tough tournaments, and that gets us ready for the state tournament.”

Other results

Among other notable 5A region champions, Liberty’s Melvin Whitehead won his fourth consecutive region title at 215 points. The Arizona State commit will head into the state tournament seeking his fourth state title.

Also on Saturday, Cheyenne scored 199.5 points and edged Silverado (185 points) to win the 4A Desert League team title at Cheyenne. Sierra Vista (239 points) held off Faith Lutheran (205) for the Mountain League title at Desert Pines.

The 4A state meet is Feb. 15 at Western.

Moapa Valley cruised to the 3A Southern League title at Boulder City with a score of 288 points. Pahrump Valley (217.5 points) was second.

5A Southern Region championship results

106 pounds: Eric Bice (SLAM Academy) def. Aiden Sharpton (Liberty)

113: Antonio Quiroz (SLAM Academy) def. Destin Maestas (SLAM Academy)

120: Frank Soliz (SLAM Academy) def. Christian Deleon (Basic)

126: Brenden Jorden Agcaoili (SLAM Academy) def. Kaio Sims (Liberty)

132: Anthony Delgado (SLAM Academy) def. Gavin Austin (Centennial)

138: Manuel Saldate (SLAM Academy) def. Micah Feller (Shadow Ridge)

144: Drake Hooiman (SLAM Academy) def. Mark Zuniga (Shadow Ridge)

150: Isaac Balden (SLAM Academy) def. Jaxon Mackey (Basic)

157: Gabriel Delgado (SLAM Academy) def. Deacon Pickett (Centennial)

165: Harrison Smith (Bishop Gorman) def. Kaleb Lau (Spring Valley)

175: Santiago Cabrera (SLAM Academy) def. Malahkai Berry (Shadow Ridge)

190: Kage Mir (Bishop Gorman) def. Lloyd Vincent (Foothill)

215: Melvin Whitehead (Liberty) def. Dylan Tondreau (SLAM Academy)

285: Clayton Floyd (Green Valley) def. Israel Corona (Liberty)

