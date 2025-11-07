SLAM! Nevada to play Sunrise Mountain in 4A boys soccer title game — PHOTOS

Manny Mendez Montes scored twice to lead SLAM! Nevada to a win in the 4A boys soccer state semifinals Thursday. The Bulls play Sunrise Mountain for the title.

SLAM! Nevada’s boys soccer team is heading to the state title game in its first year in Class 4A.

The Bulls, led by senior striker Manny Mendez Montes, defeated Chaparral 2-1 on Thursday in a state semifinal at Foothill.

SLAM! Nevada (23-1-1) is looking to win its first state title after falling short in the 3A championship game the past two years.

Now that they are back in the title game — and in a tougher division — coach Christian Martinez wants to see his team finish the job.

“These guys were making the finals as freshmen. … Now we’re in 4A, where it’s more difficult,” Martinez said.

SLAM! Nevada, the No. 1 seed from the Desert League, went ahead 2-0 just 20 minutes into the game Thursday.

Montes opened the scoring in the 20th minute of the first half after controlling the rebound from a corner kick and placing the ball in the top-right corner.

He struck again five minutes later. His second goal came on a two-on-one with senior Julian Bustillos. Montes passed to Bustillos, who gave him the ball right back with a wide-open goal.

Chaparral (18-4-7), the No. 3 seed from the Lake League, cut its deficit to one late in the first half when senior Jaime Torres scored from 25 yards out on a free kick.

SLAM! Nevada controlled possession most of the second half. The Bulls attempted six shots, while Chaparral had only two.

Things still got tense for SLAM! Nevada when junior Hector Ochoa was sent off after receiving his second yellow card of the match. Chaparral had a chance to equalize following the red card on a throw-in near the Bulls’ goal but was unable to capitalize.

SLAM! Nevada moves on to play Sunrise Mountain in the 4A state title game at Spring Valley on Saturday.

Martinez hopes his team will play with the same focus and determination it did Thursday.

“We need to have the mentality of winners,” he said.

No. 1L Sunrise Mountain 1, No. 2S Centennial 0: At Spring Valley, Antonio Beltran scored on a free kick in the game’s fifth minute and the Miners (15-2-4) held on to defeat the Bulldogs (14-7-2).

Goalkeepers Jesus Morales and Arnulfo Perez combined for the shutout to help Sunrise Mountain advance.