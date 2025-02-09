SLAM! Nevada wins 4th straight 5A wrestling state title

SLAM! Nevada’s wrestling team continued its dominance by winning its fourth straight Class 5A team state title Saturday in Fallon. Centennial won the girls title.

SLAM! Nevada's Manuel Saldate walks up to receiver his gold medal in the 138 weight category during the Class 5A Southern Region NIAA wrestling meet at Shadow Ridge High School Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bonanza's Kanye Ilai-Simio has his leg wrapped up by SLAM's Manuel Saldate during their 138 lb. finals match in the Chaparral Invitational at Valley High School on Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

SLAM! Nevada’s wrestling team had practically wrapped up the Class 5A team state title after building a 122-point lead on the first day of the state meet Friday.

The outcome that was expected before the season started became official Saturday.

SLAM! Nevada had eight wrestlers win individual state titles, and the Bulls cruised to their fourth consecutive 5A state title with a score of 280 points to cap off another dominant season at the 5A state meet at Rafter 3C Arena in Fallon.

“I cried a few times today, just so proud of these boys,” SLAM! Nevada coach Jake Rollans said. “They worked so hard, and I’m glad they got to get what they’re going for. The kids wrestled really well.”

SLAM! Nevada’s Manuel Saldate (138 pounds) and Liberty’s Melvin Whitehead (215) became the 40th and 41st boys wrestlers in state history to win four straight individual titles, according to known records by the NIAA.

Spanish Springs finished second in the team race with 130 points, and McQueen was third (123.5 points). Liberty came in fourth (94), and Green Valley was fifth (88).

SLAM! Nevada had 12 wrestlers reach their championship matches. Destin Maestas (113 pounds), Brenden Jorden Agcaoili (126), Anthony Delgado (132), Saldate (138), Drake Hooiman (144), Gabriel Delgado (157), Santiago Cabrera (175) and Satoshi Davis (190) won individual titles for the Bulls.

“We put 13 (wrestlers) in the semifinals and 12 into the finals and eight champs, which is better than we’ve ever done,” Rollans said. “It was just a special group of kids. (Saldate and Gabriel Delgado) have been with me since they were 5 and 6 years old. … And I had two freshmen (Cabrera and Davis) win state titles, so we’re losing three seniors but the next guys are up ready to take over that leadership role.”

Saldate, an Oregon State commit, also extended his state record for most wins in a wrestling career (228).

“It’s a special feeling,” Saldate said. “It kind of just hit me that it’s all over now. It was cool to go 4-for-4. I got my fourth state title, and we got the fourth team title. It’s a great feeling to end my career with the team and myself, it just sucks that it’s over.”

Saldate “set the bar so high,” Rollans said. “He’s a really special young man as a wrestler and a person. I don’t know if there’ll be another one like him. He seemed, no matter where we went, he rose to the occasion. He wanted more.”

The eight individual champions and 280 points are the most SLAM! Nevada has recorded in a state meet. Gabriel Delgado, an Arizona State commit, Hooiman and Agcaoili all won their third straight titles.

“We love it. There’s nothing we’d rather be doing but wrestle,” Rollans said. “State titles are awesome, individual and team. It’s awesome, but it’s never enough because we can never wrestle enough. The kids bought into it, and they love it.”

Basic’s Jaxon Mackey came up short for the region title, but defeated SLAM! Nevada’s Isaac Balden to win the title at 150 pounds. Bishop Gorman’s Harrison Smith claimed the title at 165 pounds.

Girls invitational

Centennial won its first state title with a score of 129.5 points in the girls state invitational meet, beating SLAM! Nevada (106).

The Bulldogs had three wrestlers win individual state titles: Madison Worden (135), Sandilynn Paopao (140) and Kitana Leafaatoto (235). The titles are Paopao and Leafaatoto’s second.

Emma Albanese (115), Noelani Lutz (120), Mika Yoffee (125) and Billie Bonwell (170) won individual titles for SLAM! Nevada. Albanese and Bonwell are now four-time state champions.

Three other Southern Nevada wrestlers won individual titles: Virgin Valley’s Raylynn Woods (110), Shadow Ridge’s Makayla Power (130) and Desert Oasis’ Evelina Juzenaite (145).

Class 3A

Moapa Valley had three wrestlers win individual titles, and the Pirates claimed the team title with 143.5 points. Lowry finished second with 87 points, and Elko was third (86.5).

Morris Wolfley (120), Garen Staley (215) and Gavyn Frederick (285) won individual titles for Moapa Valley. It’s the second straight title for Wolfley and Frederick.

Eldorado’s Adrian Camarena (113) and Pahrump Valley’s Oscar Bosket (190) also won individual titles.

Class 2A

White Pine (151 points) edged Pershing County (150) for the team title. Pahranagat Valley (98.5) was the highest-finishing Southern team, in fifth.

Two wrestlers from Southern Nevada won individual titles, Lake Mead Academy’s Kekoa Aguirre (120) and Pahranagat Valley’s Alec Thornton (165). The title is Thornton’s third.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.