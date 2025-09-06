Sloan Canyon rallies to knock off Losee in overtime — PHOTOS

Sloan Canyon mounted a 20-point fourth-quarter comeback to defeat Losee in overtime on Friday night for its second consecutive victory over a 5A opponent.

Sloan Canyon mounted a 20-point fourth-quarter comeback to defeat Losee 33-27 in overtime on Friday night. Quarterback Cade Hoshino’s 1-yard TD sneak in the extra period gave the 4A Pirates’ their second consecutive victory over a 5A opponent.

“Early in the season it’s all about getting better,” Sloan Canyon coach Nate Oishi said. “That’s why I scheduled these games against 5A schools — so we can keep improving one day at a time.”

Leading 14-7 at halftime, it looked like Losee (0-3) was ready to put the game away when on the second play of the third quarter senior Kieran Daniel rushed for his second 60-plus-yard touchdown of the night.

On the next offensive possession, Daniel scored his third touchdown on a goal-line play to put the Lions up 27-7. The senior would finish with 158 rushing yards. To make things look even more bleak for Sloan Canyon (3-0), Daniel recorded an interception on Losee’s next defensive series.

Heading into the fourth quarter, though, momentum shifted for the Pirates as they figured out Losee’s rushing attack and forced a three-and-out following Daniel’s interception.

“Our defensive coordinator, Mike Hughes, makes great adjustments at halftime,” Oishi said. “The kids did a great job of listening and not letting their emotions get the best of them.”

After running the ball only four times in the first half, Sloan Canyon decided to feature its running backs more in the second. Senior Jermaine Wilson Jr. and sophomores Cameron Greene and Kalepo Mose combined for 102 rushing yards after halftime, with Mose starting the comeback with a 6-yard touchdown run to make the score 27-13.

Following two more defensive stops, Sloan Canyon junior quarterback Cade Hoshino went to work, connecting with senior Christian Rhodes on a 41-yard TD pass.

With time winding down, Hoshino hit junior Brandon Quaglio on a 27-yard scoring strike to tie the game at 27 with two minutes remaining.

Hoshino finished with 303 passing yards and three touchdowns, bringing his season total to 12 touchdown passes in three games.

In overtime, Losee got the ball first, but Sloan Canyon’s defense held strong, stopping the Lions on three plays and blocking a field goal attempt.

On their offensive possession, the Pirates benefited from a personal foul against Losee that placed the ball at the 1-yard line. On the next play, Hoshino scored on a quarterback sneak to win the game for Sloan Canyon.

Looking ahead to next week against Cadence, Oishi emphasized the importance of staying focused.

“The next game is always the most important game of the year. So, we are going to take it one day at a time and treat it like that.”