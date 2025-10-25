SOCCER ROUNDUP: Palo Verde girls shut out SLAM in 4A opening round

Check out the results from Saturday’s high school soccer playoff action including wins for Palo Verde, Sierra Vista and Doral Academy.

No. 3 Arbor View routs No. 5 Las Vegas in 5A football showdown — PHOTOS

Prep football recap: Who gets the No. 4 spot in the Open Division?

Palo Verde's Brooke Bolinger (10) and Olivia Gastwirth (3) try to get the ball from Coronado during a soccer game at Palo Verde High School on Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Sophomore Olivia Gastwirth scored three goals Saturday to lead Palo Verde (No. 1S 4A Sky League) to a 5-0 home victory over SLAM! Nevada (No. 4D Desert League) in the first round of the Class 4A Southern Region girls soccer playoffs.

“We scored in the first minute and played well in the first half,” Panthers coach Pedram Mahinpey said. “Our focus was on us because we didn’t know much about our opponent. We just wanted to play up to our standards.”

Caitlynn Nick and Angelie Mendoza also added goals for Palo Verde, which controlled the ball on the way to a 3-0 halftime lead.

“When we play well, we’re going to control possession,” Mahinpey said.

Goalkeeper Taylor Bringhurst had five saves to earn the win for the Panthers (13-3-1), who play Sierra Vista at 5 p.m. Monday at Eldorado in the quarterfinals.

The Bulls (6-10) were eliminated with the loss.

* No. 2M Sierra Vista 4, No. 3L Las Vegas 0: At Sierra Vista, Arianna Ruiz and Sophia Aragon each finished with a goal and an assist in the Mountain Lions’ win over the Wildcats (11-6-1).

Isabella Aranas and Charlie Hughes also scored goals for Sierra Vista (16-2), and goalkeeper Kennedy Zirkel logged the shutout.

* No. 1M Doral Academy 9, No. 4L Rancho 0: At Doral Academy, Dasha Rosas and Sienna Turco each had three goals and an assist, and the Dragons (16-1-2) erupted for six first-half goals in a 9-0 home victory over the Rams (7-9-1).

Sanyi Thompson added two goals for Doral Academy and teammate Chloe Mashore added one. Goalkeeper Kenadie Mashore had four saves to earn the shutout.

The Dragons play Cimarron-Memorial at Western at 6 p.m. Monday.

* No. 2S Cimarron-Memorial 2, No. 3D Silverado 0: At Cimarron-Memorial, Nana Franco scored a first-half goal off a corner kick and Woniya Sandoval added a goal in the second half to give the Spartans (14-4-1) a victory over the Skyhawks (9-6-1).

Lilianna Orozco had five saves for the Cimarron shutout.

* No. 3M Desert Oasis 7, No. 2L Eldorado 3: At Eldorado, Addison McLaughlin logged three goals and an assist to lead the Diamondbacks (10-7) past the Firehawks (13-5).

Alana Wilbon added two goals for Desert Oasis, which plays Green Valley at 7 p.m. Monday at Eldorado.

* No. 1D Green Valley 6, No. 4S Sky Pointe 0: At Green Valley, the Gators (15-0-1) led 2-0 at halftime before erupting for four second-half goals to finish off the Eagles (6-8).

* No. 1L Canyon Springs 4, No. 4M Spring Valley 0: At Canyon Springs, Maritza Jauregui scored two goals, and the Pioneers (17-2) jumped to a 2-0 halftime lead to cruise past the Grizzlies (6-7).

Canyon Springs plays Tech at 4 p.m. Monday at Western.

* No. 2D Tech 3, No. 3S Legacy 0: At Del Sol, Cristal Lara and Melina Clavel each recorded a goal and an assist to help the Roadrunners (20-1-1) eliminate the Longhorns (7-5-1).

Liyah Elfberg added a goal for Tech, and goalkeeper Jayla Elfberg earned the shutout.

Class 3A Southern League boys soccer

* No. 4 Pahrump Valley 2, No. 5 Cristo Rey: At Pahrump, the Trojans (4-6-5) beat the Royals (4-6-4) in quarterfinal action to advance to the semifinals, to be played at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Virgin Valley.

* No. 3 The Meadows 1, No. 6 Boulder City 0: At The Meadows, Aiden Moses scored late in the second half to give the Mustangs (5-5-2) a win over the Eagles (1-8-4). The Meadows plays Moapa Valley at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Virgin Valley.

Contact Jeff Wollard at jwollard@reviewjournal.com.