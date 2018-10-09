Roundup: Cimarron-Memorial hands Palo Verde first loss

Cimarron-Memorial’s boys soccer team scored three unanswered goals on Monday to hand top-ranked Palo Verde a 3-1 home loss.

The host Panthers struck first when Antonio Gomez scored off an assist from Tanner Stevenson 10 minutes into the game.

But the Spartans (15-1-2, 8-0-1 Northwest League) got goals from George Balcazar, Jimi Villasenor and Andrew Arias to hand Palo Verde (14-1-3, 8-1 Northwest) its first loss.

Balcazar also had an assist for Cimarron.

Eldorado 2, Canyon Springs 1 — At Eldorado, Leonel Sedano had a goal and an assist as the Sundevils edged the Pioneers.

Victor Moran also scored for Eldorado.

Jose Gonzalez scored for Canyon Springs.

Las Vegas 2, Centennial 0 — At Centennial, Sergio Aguayo and Rigo Carrasco each scored one goal as the Wildcats defeated the Bulldogs.

Las Vegas’ Daniel Rangel and Drew Bowden each had one assist.

Freshaman Sebastian Sosa had the shutout.

Legacy 3, Arbor View 1 — At Arbor View, Jesus Cruz had two goals and an assist as the Longhorns beat the Aggies.

Maximus Orozco added a goal and an assist for Legacy, which led 1-0 at the half.

Maddox Gallia scored for Arbor View.

Bonanza 2, Rancho 0 — At Bonanza, Luis Antonio and Martin Rodriguez-Gutierrez each had a second-half goal as the Bengals beat the Rams.

Alejandro Tabardillo was credited with the shutout.

Faith Lutheran 2, Shadow Ridge 0 — At Faith Lutheran, Derek Heinish and Ari Sirvent each scored a goal as the Crusaders beat the Mustangs.

Landon Amick made six saves to get the shutout.

Chaparral 1, Sky Pointe 1 — At Sky Pointe, the Cowboys and Eagles played to a draw.

Don Jean-Francois scored for Sky Pointe.

Bryan Macias had Chaparral’s goal.

Sunrise Mountain 9, Moapa Valley 0 — At Sunrise Mountain, Jonzo Jimenez-Vasquez had four goals and two assists to lead the Miners in a rout of the Pirates.

Luis Luna had two goals and three assists for Sunrise Mountain. Branson Suarez had two goals, and Angel Arreola had one goal and two assists for Sunrise Mountain.

Goalkeeper Enrique Perez made two saves in the shutout.

Desert Pines 12, Cheyenne 0 — At Cheyenne, Joel Sanchez had three goals and two assists as the Jaguars routed the Desert Shields.

Erick Santillan and Hector Zamilpa-Romeo each added two goals and two assists, and Johan Matamoros had two goals and one assist for Desert Pines.

Christian Enamorado-Dominguez had a goal and two assists, and Bryan Vazquez-Rojas and Nestor Vivero-Mera each had a goal and an assist for the Jaguars.

Lorenzo Perez got the shutout.

Equipo Academy 2, SLAM Academy 0 — At Mike Morgan Park, Steven Gomez had a goal to help the Yeti defeat the Bulls.

Roberto Santana, Danny Ramirez and Luis Mendoza combined on the shutout for Equipo Academy, which benefited from an own goal.

Virgin Valley 1, Boulder City 0 — At Boulder City, Carlos Campos scored in the first half to give the Bulldogs the win over the Eagles.

Tristan Klein had the shutout for Virgin Valley.