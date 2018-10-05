104°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Boys Soccer

Roundup: Cimarron rallies late to beat Las Vegas

Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 4, 2018 - 8:16 pm
 

Eminem Perez scored on an assist from Tre Towers in the game’s final minute to give Cimarron-Memorial’s boy soccer team a 3-2 road win over Las Vegas High on Thursday.

It was the first loss of the season for Las Vegas.

The Wildcats led 2-1 before Jacob Franco scored in the 71st minute to tie the game.

Las Vegas retook the lead with three minutes to play, setting up Perez’s game winner.

George Balcazar also scored for the Spartans.

Rigo Carrasco had a goal and an assist for the Wildcats, and teammate Sergio Aguayo scored once.

Legacy 3, Shadow Ridge 0 — At Legacy, Jesus Cruz had two goals and an assist as the Longhorns beat the Mustangs.

Maximus Orozco added a goal and two assists, and Alejandro Alvarez made nine saves to get the shutout.

Desert Pines 3, Arbor View 3 — At Arbor View, Arthur Medina scored three second-half goals for the Aggies to force a draw with the Jaguars.

Joel Sanchez had a goal and an assist for the Jaguars, who led 2-0 at the half.

Hector Zamilpa-Romero and Bryan Vazquez-Rojas each scored for Desert Pines.

Eldorado 3, Rancho 0 — At Eldorado, Emiliano Garcia made eight saves for the Sundevils to record a shutout against the Rams.

Leonel Sedano had a goal and an assist for Eldorado, and Francisco Ulloa-Tapia and Victor Moran each scored once for the Sundevils.

Bonanza 3, Faith Lutheran 1 — At Bonanza, Alex Kiss, Jonas Bryant and Luis Antonio each had a goal as the Bengals defeated the Crusaders.

Zac Abdo scored for Faith Lutheran.

Palo Verde 8, Canyon Springs 1 — At Palo Verde, Timothy Stephens scored three goals to lead the Panthers past the Pioneers.

Luis Flores had two goals and an assist, and Greg Cook scored two goals for the Panthers, who lead 2-0 at halftime. Antonio Gomez had scored a goal and had an assist for Palo Verde.

Bryan Montoya and Anthony Kaskie each had two assists for Palo Verde.

Oscar Marquez scored for the Pioneers.

Centennial 5, Cheyenne 0 — At Cheyenne, Brendin Lane recorded a shutout as the Bulldogs beat the Desert Shields.

Adelson School 2, The Meadows 0 — At Adelson School, Noah Stanigar scored two goals to lead the Lions past the Mustangs.

Jack Friendship had an assist for the Lions.

Judah Hafter recorded the shutout.

Chaparral 7, Virgin Valley 0 — At Chaparral, Bryan Macias had two goals as the Cowboys rolled by the Bulldogs.

Alexander Caro-Herrera and Kenny Rosales each had a goal and an assist, and Angelo Grossi, Anthony Carasco and James Eskandarian each scored once for Chaparral.

Ivan Carranza had two assists for the Cowboys.

Sunrise Mountain 8, Sky Pointe 0 — At Sky Pointe, Branson Suarez had three goals and an assist, and teammate Luis Luna had two goals and an assist as the Miners drilled the Eagles.

Jonzo Jimenez-Vasquez added a goal and an assist for Sunrise Mountain. Angel Arreola supplied a goal and four assists, and Eric Medina also scored once for the Miners.

Boulder City 6, Moapa Valley 1 — At Boulder City, the Eagles beat the Pirates.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Faith Lutheran senior guard Brevin Walter, middle, runs through a drill during practice on M ...
Notes: Brevin Walter draws Division I interest at Faith Lutheran
By Sam Gordon / RJ

Faith Lutheran boys basketball coach Bret Walter’s son, Brevin, is prime for a breakout senior season, and is drawing attention from multiple Division I programs after an impressive club campaign with the Las Vegas Knicks.

Dani Mason, 18, captain for The Meadows girl’s varsity volleyball team, poses for a po ...
Athletes of the Week — Nov. 14
RJ

Here’s a look at some of the top performances for the week of Nov. 5-10.

 
4A boys: Out of hospital, Sergio Aguayo nets 3 as Las Vegas wins state
By Justin Emerson / RJ

Sergio Aguayo scored three goals — part of a stretch of four Las Vegas tallies in eight minutes — as the Wildcats defeated Coronado 5-1 to win the Class 4A state boys soccer championship at Bettye Wilson Soccer Complex.

Western boys soccer players pose with the Class 3A state championship trophy after a 3-1 vic ...
3A boys: Western caps season with first state championship
By Sam Gordon / RJ

The Warriors regrouped after a stagnant first half to score three goals in a 25-minute span en route to their first boys soccer state championship at the Bettye Wilson Soccer Complex.

Las Vegas’ Rigo Carrasco (11) scores against Durango’s Jason Sotelo (92) in the ...
4A boys: Las Vegas, Coronado to meet for state soccer title
By Justin Emerson and W.G. Ramirez / RJ

Rigo Carrasco scored in the second minute, and Las Vegas High added three second-half goals to run away from Durango 4-0 Friday night in the Class 4A boys state soccer semifinals.

Sunrise Mountain’s Estiben Olandez takes a shot during his team’s Class 3A state ...
3A boys: Western recovers to beat Sparks in double overtime
By Sam Leeper and Tim Guesman / RJ

Mauricio Muniz took a pass down the left sideline, made a move past a Sparks defender and converted a goal from about 25 yards in the second overtime, giving the Warriors a 3-2 victory in the Class 3A state semifinals at Bettye Wilson Park.

Clark High School’s Juan Beltran Diaz fights for the ball against Advanced Technologie ...
2018 Boys Soccer Honors
RJ

Here are the all-Southern Nevada, all-region and all-league boys soccer teams, as selected by coaches.