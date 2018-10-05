Roundup: Cimarron rallies late to beat Las Vegas

Eminem Perez scored on an assist from Tre Towers in the game’s final minute to give Cimarron-Memorial’s boy soccer team a 3-2 road win over Las Vegas High on Thursday.

It was the first loss of the season for Las Vegas.

The Wildcats led 2-1 before Jacob Franco scored in the 71st minute to tie the game.

Las Vegas retook the lead with three minutes to play, setting up Perez’s game winner.

George Balcazar also scored for the Spartans.

Rigo Carrasco had a goal and an assist for the Wildcats, and teammate Sergio Aguayo scored once.

Legacy 3, Shadow Ridge 0 — At Legacy, Jesus Cruz had two goals and an assist as the Longhorns beat the Mustangs.

Maximus Orozco added a goal and two assists, and Alejandro Alvarez made nine saves to get the shutout.

Desert Pines 3, Arbor View 3 — At Arbor View, Arthur Medina scored three second-half goals for the Aggies to force a draw with the Jaguars.

Joel Sanchez had a goal and an assist for the Jaguars, who led 2-0 at the half.

Hector Zamilpa-Romero and Bryan Vazquez-Rojas each scored for Desert Pines.

Eldorado 3, Rancho 0 — At Eldorado, Emiliano Garcia made eight saves for the Sundevils to record a shutout against the Rams.

Leonel Sedano had a goal and an assist for Eldorado, and Francisco Ulloa-Tapia and Victor Moran each scored once for the Sundevils.

Bonanza 3, Faith Lutheran 1 — At Bonanza, Alex Kiss, Jonas Bryant and Luis Antonio each had a goal as the Bengals defeated the Crusaders.

Zac Abdo scored for Faith Lutheran.

Palo Verde 8, Canyon Springs 1 — At Palo Verde, Timothy Stephens scored three goals to lead the Panthers past the Pioneers.

Luis Flores had two goals and an assist, and Greg Cook scored two goals for the Panthers, who lead 2-0 at halftime. Antonio Gomez had scored a goal and had an assist for Palo Verde.

Bryan Montoya and Anthony Kaskie each had two assists for Palo Verde.

Oscar Marquez scored for the Pioneers.

Centennial 5, Cheyenne 0 — At Cheyenne, Brendin Lane recorded a shutout as the Bulldogs beat the Desert Shields.

Adelson School 2, The Meadows 0 — At Adelson School, Noah Stanigar scored two goals to lead the Lions past the Mustangs.

Jack Friendship had an assist for the Lions.

Judah Hafter recorded the shutout.

Chaparral 7, Virgin Valley 0 — At Chaparral, Bryan Macias had two goals as the Cowboys rolled by the Bulldogs.

Alexander Caro-Herrera and Kenny Rosales each had a goal and an assist, and Angelo Grossi, Anthony Carasco and James Eskandarian each scored once for Chaparral.

Ivan Carranza had two assists for the Cowboys.

Sunrise Mountain 8, Sky Pointe 0 — At Sky Pointe, Branson Suarez had three goals and an assist, and teammate Luis Luna had two goals and an assist as the Miners drilled the Eagles.

Jonzo Jimenez-Vasquez added a goal and an assist for Sunrise Mountain. Angel Arreola supplied a goal and four assists, and Eric Medina also scored once for the Miners.

Boulder City 6, Moapa Valley 1 — At Boulder City, the Eagles beat the Pirates.