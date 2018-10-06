Roundup: Del Sol clips Valley

Diego Montes scored two goals for Del Sol’s boys soccer team in a 2-1 road victory over Valley on Friday afternoon.

Samuel Milenge scored one goal for the Vikings.

Tech 3, Spring Valley 0 — At Tech, Eduardo Gomez, Gabriel Aguilar, and Alan Lopez each scored one goal as the Roadrunners defeated the Grizzlies.

Tech goalkeeper Aaron Castro played the full 80 minutes and made three saves for the shutout.

SLAM Academy 6, Somerset-Losee 2 — At SLAM Academy, the Bulls scored five first half goals as they defeated the Lions.

SLAM Academy’s Ezra Velazquez scored two goals and Dylan Redihan, MaKyier Madden, Jaren Maalouf, and Samuel Goodloe each scored one goal.

Leo Lopez and Gavin Whitlock each scored one goal for the Lions.