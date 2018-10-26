Roundup: Durango clips Desert Oasis to advance in region play

Marcos Delgado scored two goals to help Durango’s boys soccer team score a 2-1 road victory over Desert Oasis in Desert Region Tournament on Thursday afternoon.

Durango (13-5-5) advances to play Liberty (11-7-1) at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Bettye Wilson Park.

Anthony Ramirez scored for the Diamondbacks (7-5-2).

Silverado 4, Sierra Vista 0 — At Silverado, Conner Barlow scored all four goals for the Skyhawks as they defeated the Mountain Lions.

Levi Pedaggi and Parker Deady combined to record the shutout for Silverado (6-13-2), which advances to play Bishop Gorman (13-3-2) at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Bettye Wilson Park.

Sierra Vista finished 3-14-2.

Clark 2, Spring Valley 0 — At Clark, Brandon Ojendiz and Luis Cielo each scored one goal as the Chargers (11-5-2) defeated the Grizzlies.

Bryan Miranda made eight saves to earn the shutout for Clark, which advances to play Tech (14-4-4) in a quarterfinal at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Bettye Wilson Park.

Spring Valley finished 8-9-2.

Foothill 1, Green Valley 0 — At Green Valley, the Falcons knocked off the Gators.

Foothill (6-11-2) advances to play Coronado (16-2-1) in a quarterfinal at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Bettye Wilson Park.

Green Valley finished 8-14-3.

Mountain Region

Desert Pines 4, Rancho 3 — At Rancho, Erick Santillan and Nestor Vivero scored to help the Jaguars knock off the Rams.

Bryan Vazquez-Rojas and Joel Sanchez added goals for Desert Pines (12-10-1), which advances to play Palo Verde (16-3-3) in a quarterfinal at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Bettye Wilson Park.

Jesus Vega-Leon scored twice and Sergio Reyes added a goal for Rancho (6-6-2).

Canyon Springs 8, Legacy 0 — At Canyon Springs, Oscar Marquez and Yovanni Palma each scored three goals as the Pioneers (9-6-2) rolled past the Longhorns.

Pioneers’ Jovanny Salvidar also scored two goals, and Leo Cruz had four assists.

Goalkeeper Alejandro Gonzalez played the first half and made seven saves, and Agustine Villalobos made five saves in the second half as they combined for the shutout for the Pioneers, who will play Cimarron-Memorial (19-1-1) in a quarterfinal at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Bettye Wilson Park.

Legacy finished 6-13.

Centennial 0, Bonanza 0 — At Bonanza, the game ended in a scoreless draw, but the Bulldogs (7-7-4) won 4-3 on penalties to advance to play Eldorado (10-6-2) in a quarterfinal at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Bettye Wilson Park.

The Bengals finished 12-4-4.

Arbor View 2, Faith Lutheran 1 — At Faith Lutheran, Ethan Boone’s golden goal in overtime gave the Aggies the victory over the Crusaders.

Arthur Medina also scored one goal for the Aggies (9-12-1), who advance to play Las Vegas (14-1-1) in a quarterfinal at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Bettye Wilson Park.

Faith Lutheran finished 10-9-3.

Class 3A Regular Season

Western 3, Mojave 1 — At Western, Andy Rodriguez scored two goals to power the Warriors past the Rattlers.

Juan Estrada added a goal and an assist for Western.

Jesus Ubario-Ochoa scored on a free kick for Mojave.

Valley 11, Somerset-Losee 0 — At Somerset-Losee, Samuel Milenge had two goals and four assists to lift the Vikings to a resounding win over the Lions.

David Ramirez, Shadrack Milenge, Emmanuel Cruz, Cenobio Martinez-Mendez, Axel Leon, Victor Rivera, Williams Cruz, Jose Valles and Andy Gonzales added goals for Valley.

Pahrump Valley 2, Del Sol 1 — At Pahrump Valley, Jose Chavez scored twice as the Trojans held off the Dragons.

Goalie Ian Kingsley contributed a save on a penalty kick for the Trojans in the second half with Pahrump up 2-0.

Angello Portocarrero scored Del Sol’s goal.