Roundup: Palo Verde outslugs Legacy

Timothy Stephens scored four goals Saturday as Palo Verde’s boys soccer team knocked off host Legacy, 6-4.

Tanner Stevenson scored twice for Palo Verde.

Jesus Cruz and Maximus Orozco had a goal and an assist for Legacy, and Mateo Llamas and Aalan Rosales each scored.

Desert Pines 1, Rancho 0 — At Rancho, Nestor Vivero’s second-half goal, off an assist by Hector Zamilpa, lifted the Jaguars past the Rams.

Bishop Gorman 4, Durango 0 — At Gorman, Alexander Daseler scored twice to lead the Gaels over the Trailblazers.

Nicolas DeLeon and Hank Higgins each scored for the Gaels, and Hayden Madsen had two assists.

Diesel Fiore had four saves to record the shutout for Gorman.

Las Vegas 9, Cheyenne 0 — At Las Vegas High, Nathan Zamora had five goals and an assist as the Wildcats blanked the Desert Shields.

Rigo Carrasco had two goals and an assist for the Wildcats, and Enilson Contreras scored twice.

Sebastian Contreras had two assists for Las Vegas, and Sebastian Sosa made one save in the shutout.