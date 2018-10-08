Southern Nevada Soccer Coaches Polls — Oct. 8
Here are the latest Southern Nevada boys and girls soccer coaches polls, as compiled by Tech coach Josh Jones.
|BOYS POLL
|School
|Record
|Previous
|1. Palo Verde
|14-0-3
|1
|2. Cimarron-Memorial
|14-1-2
|3t
|3t. Bonanza
|11-0-3
|2
|3t. Coronado
|13-1-1
|6
|5. Las Vegas
|9-1-1
|5
|6t. Bishop Gorman
|11-2-1
|7
|6t. Tech
|11-3-3
|3t
|8. Sunrise Mountain
|11-1-1
|8
|9. Durango
|10-3-4
|10
|10. Desert Oasis
|6-2-2
|—
|— —
|GIRLS POLL
|School
|Record
|Previous
|1. Bishop Gorman
|16-0
|2
|2t. Coronado
|15-0-1
|1
|2t. Faith Lutheran
|13-2
|3
|4. Arbor View
|9-2-4
|5
|5. Centennial
|10-2-3
|4
|6. Palo Verde
|7-3-3
|7
|7. Green Valley
|7-4-4
|6
|8. Shadow Ridge
|8-5-1
|9
|9. Desert Oasis
|8-5-3
|8
|10t. Foothill
|6-3-2
|10
|10t. Liberty
|5-3-4
|—
|10t. Sierra Vista
|9-3-2
|—