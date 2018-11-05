2018 Girls Soccer State Tournament Glances
The schedules and scores (when available) for the state girls soccer tournaments are here.
Class 4A
State Tournament
Thursday, Nov. 8
(At Faith Lutheran)
Palo Verde 1, Douglas 0
Coronado 2, Faith Lutheran 1
Friday, Nov. 9
(At Bettye Wilson Park)
Bishop Gorman 3, Palo Verde 2
Galena 3, Coronado 2, OT
Saturday, Nov. 10
(At Bettye Wilson Park)
Championship — Bishop Gorman 4, Galena 0
Class 3A
Friday, Nov. 9
(At Bettye Wilson Park)
Truckee 7, Pahrump Valley 0
South Tahoe 2, Western 0
Saturday, Nov. 10
(At Bettye Wilson Park)
Championship — Truckee 4, South Tahoe 3