107°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Girls Soccer

3A girls: Ava Seelenfreund’s hat trick seals Pahrump’s fate

By Tim Guesman and Sam Leeper Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 9, 2018 - 11:19 pm
 

Ava Seelenfreund of Truckee was taken down hard in the penalty area four minutes into Friday’s girls Class 3A girls state semifinal Bettye Wilson Soccer Complex.

It was arguably the only downer she had the entire game.

Seelenfreund finished with a hat trick and an assist as the Wolverines overwhelmed Pahrump Valley 7-0 to advance to the state championship game at noon Saturday against South Tahoe (24-2).

Seelenfreund was awarded a penalty shot after she was knocked down, and she promptly banged it into the back of the net to give Truckee (19-5) a lead they never relinquished.

“That early start really set us up for success today,” Truckee coach Kevin Nichols said. ”We were on top of our game. They didn’t make it easy on us. I think we had to really earn our opportunities.”

Amber Simonpietri added a pair of goals for Truckee, and Isabel Gonzalez and Taya Matt also scored for the Wolverines.

Goalkeeper Daphne Lezo Duran had 11 saves to get the shutout.

Pahrump (15-5-2) had a hard time slowing the Truckee attack partly due to injuries coach Julie Carrington said.

“That always makes it tough,” Carrington said. “They are fighters. They don’t give up. They got here two years in a row because they are a good team. We just need to work on some things before next year.

“But I couldn’t be more proud. They did not stop fighting. I am sad to see it end, but I am very proud.”

South Tahoe 2, Western 0 — In the other girls semifinal, Phoebe Barkann stopped all seven shots for the Vikings as South Tahoe eliminated Western.

The Vikings used a suffocating defense to frustrate the Warriors. Western only got three corner kicks in the final 50 minutes of play.

“This loss doesn’t define our season, or define who we are,” Western coach Shoichi Sato told his team. “We have accomplished a lot this season, today just wasn’t our day. We have plenty to build on, be proud for making it this far.”

South Tahoe got its first goal 21 minutes into the match, as Giovana De Loia used her left foot to hit the lower right corner of the goal for a 1-0 Viking lead.

The Vikings added insurance in the 76th minute, as Morrison Salmon’s high-arcing shot just sailed past the fingertips of Maria Yanez, and South Tahoe made it an all-Northern Nevada state final.

Western’s best chance to score came in the 78th minute, but Angelica Sanchez’s free kick from 30 yards out hit the crossbar.

The Warriors end their season at 14-6.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Faith Lutheran senior guard Brevin Walter, middle, runs through a drill during practice on M ...
Notes: Brevin Walter draws Division I interest at Faith Lutheran
By Sam Gordon / RJ

Faith Lutheran boys basketball coach Bret Walter’s son, Brevin, is prime for a breakout senior season, and is drawing attention from multiple Division I programs after an impressive club campaign with the Las Vegas Knicks.

Dani Mason, 18, captain for The Meadows girl’s varsity volleyball team, poses for a po ...
Athletes of the Week — Nov. 14
RJ

Here’s a look at some of the top performances for the week of Nov. 5-10.

Defending state champion Bishop Gorman celebrates after a 3-2 win over Palo Verde in the Cla ...
4A girls: Defense saves Bishop Gorman in state soccer semis
By W.G. Ramirez and Justin Emerson / RJ

Goalie Kirsten Kircher made 12 saves, and Camden Berry and Kennedy Enus led the defense as Bishop Gorman held off Palo Verde’s late rally for a 3-2 win at Bettye Wilson Soccer Complex.

Coronado’s Kaitlyn Kowalchuk prepares for a penalty shootout kick against Bishop Gorma ...
2018 Girls Soccer Honors
RJ

Here are the all-Southern Nevada, all-region and all-league girls soccer teams, as selected by coaches.

Valley High School cross country runner Christian Franklin, left, practices with his teammat ...
Athletes of the Week — Nov. 7
RJ

Here are some of the top performances from the week of Oct. 29 to Nov. 3.

Bishop Gorman players celebrate their win over Coronado in the Desert Region girls soccer ch ...
Desert Region: Kirsten Kircher helps Gorman top Coronado on PKs
By Damon Seiters / RJ

Kirsten Kircher saved the first two penalty kicks of the shootout, and the Gaels prevailed 4-2 in the shootout in the Class 4A Desert Region championship game on Saturday at Bettye Wilson Soccer Complex. The game was tied 2-2 after regulation and two overtime periods.