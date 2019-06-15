89°F
Girls Soccer

Gaels’ Gianna Gourley earns Gatorade girls soccer honor

Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 15, 2019 - 9:37 am
 

Bishop Gorman senior forward Gianna Gourley was named the Nevada Gatorade Girls Soccer Player of the Year.

Gourley had 31 goals and 11 assists in helping the Gaels to a 27-0-1 record and the Class 4A state title.

She was a first-team all-state selection.

Gourley, who held a weighted 3.72 GPA, signed to play soccer at Iowa this fall and is a finalist for the national player of the year award to be announced later this month.

