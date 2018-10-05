104°F
Girls Soccer

Roundup: Alysia Aspiazu scores twice to lead Shadow Ridge

Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 4, 2018 - 9:29 pm
 

Alysia Aspiazu scored two goals Thursday as the Shadow Ridge girls soccer team earned a 2-1 home win against Legacy.

Gabriella Lancaster scored for Legacy.

Eldorado 4, Rancho 4 — At Rancho, Mia Ostler and Isabella Sama each scored twice, and the Sundevils scored three second-half goals to tie the Rams.

Logan Dixon scored twice for Rancho, and Natividad and Jashley Aguilar each scored once for the Rams.

Faith Lutheran 5, Bonanza 0 — At Bonanza, Madison Sonerholm had two goals and two assists to lead the Crusaders by the Bengals.

Riley Divich, Adi Radwanski, and Serene Gronauer each supplied a goal for Faith Lutheran, which got two assists from Maggie Shuirman.

Crusaders goalkeepr Naia Mesalic earned the shutout.

Moapa Valley 3, Boulder City 1 — At Overton, Kaitlyn Hopkins, Sierra Staheli and Ellie Cornwall each scored a goal to lead the Pirates past the Eagles.

Italia Bracamontes had two assists for Moapa Valley.

Makenna Arboreen scored a goal for Boulder City.

Las Vegas 3, Cimarron-Memorial 0 — At Cimarron, Brinkley McCoy scored two goals to lead the Wildcats past the Spartans.

Ariana Sweitzer added a goal for Las Vegas.

Larina Ibarra made one save for the shutout for Las Vegas.

Arbor View 8, Desert Pines 0 — At Desert Pines, Keily Larosee had three goals, and teammate Preshus McCraney supplied two goals as the Aggies blitzed the Jaguars.

Amber Mallas had a goal and an assist, and Taylor Hampton and Makayla Farnum each scored once for Arbor View. Goalkeeper Krystin Cooper earned the shutout.

Palo Verde 8, Canyon Springs 0 — At Canyon Springs, Taryn Phillips had two goals and an assist as the Panthers routed the Pioneers.

Ariana Virella scored two goals, and Taylor Crouch, Kassidy Sayles, Marissa Cribbs and Lucy Moore each scored once for Palo Verde.

Sarah Saxe had two saves to record the shutout.

Centennial 9, Cheyenne 0 — At Centennial, Nora Nouhaili had two goals an an assist, and Marcella Brooks scored twice as the Bulldogs routed the Desert Shields.

Riley Swinford and Kendra Garcia each had a goal an an assist for Centennial, and Halle Roberts and Kyarah Taylor each scored once for the Bulldogs.

Brooks and Amaya Pidsosny combined on the shutout.

Virgin Valley 8, Chaparral 0 — At Mesquite, Raeanna Slack had three goals and an assist as the Bulldogs routed the Cowboys.

Alley Wright scored twice, and Dani Correa had a goal and two assists for Virgin Valley.

Sarah Barnum and Karyme DeSantiago each added a goal for the Bulldogs, and Erin Ofori had the shutout.

