Roundup: Amber Mallas helps Arbor View edge Shadow Ridge

Amber Mallas had a goal and an assist on Tuesday to lead Arbor View’s girls soccer team to a 2-1 road win over Shadow Ridge.

(Thinkstock)

Keily Larosee scored a goal, and Mya Wilson added an assist for the Aggies, who led 1-0 at halftime.

Shadow Ridge got a late goal from Alyssa Belcher.

Faith Lutheran 3, Centennial 0 — At Faith Lutheran, the Bulldogs cruised to a 3-0 halftime lead en route to a win over the Bulldogs.

Madison Sonerholm, Adi Radwanski and Madison Stenslie each scored a goal.

Goalkeepers Jordan Brown (five saves) and Naia Mesalic (one save) combined on the shutout.

Palo Verde 4, Las Vegas 0 — At Las Vegas High, Carlee Giammona scored four second-half goals to lift the Panthers over the Wildcats.

Meaghan Harkin posted three saves and got the shutout for Palo Verde.

Las Vegas goalkeeper Larina Ibarra had seven saves.

Cimarron-Memorial 2, Eldorado 1 — At Cimarron, Brianna Cordova and Katherine Caldwell each scored a first-half goal as the Spartans held off the Sundevils.

Isabella Sama scored in the second half for Eldorado.

Bonanza 5, Desert Pines 1 — At Bonanza, Charlene Beck scored three times to lead the Bengals over the Jaguars.

Ashley Vazquez had a goal and an assist, and Shayne Dunn scored a goal for Bonanza, which scored four times in the second half to pull away.

Jacqueline Chamale scored for Desert Pines.

Rancho 6, Canyon Springs 2 — At Rancho, Natividad Martinez had two goals and two assists, and Logan Dixon added two goals and one assist to help the Rams top the Pioneers.

Thania Moctezuma scored twice for Rancho, which led 3-1 at halftime.

Mallory Arnold and Herminia Constanza each had a goal for Canyon Springs.

Legacy 10, Cheyenne 0 — At Legacy, Isabella Skrinjaric supplied three goals and three assists, and Gabriella Lancaster had two goals and two assists as the Longhorns blitzed the Desert Shields.

Gianna Urquidez had two goals, and Alyssa Haslem added a goal and an assist for Legacy. Genevieve Donoso and Shannon Smith each scored once for the Longhorns.

Goalkeeper Reina Pizano earned the shutout with three saves.

Boulder City 7, Chaparral 0 — At Chaparral, Makenna Arboreen had four goals and an assist as the Eagles topped the Cowboys.

Trinity Oeland had two goals, and Erin Taggard added a goal for Boulder City, which scored all of its goals in the second half.

Madison Manns had two assists, and Quincy Gibson got the shutout for the Eagles.

Virgin Valley 3, Sunrise Mountain 2 — At Mesquite, Erin Ofori made 11 saves to help the Bulldogs hold off the Miners.

Rainee Brito had a goal and an assist, and Zoey Tobler and Jaymie Hulet each scored once for Virgin Valley.

Basic 5, SLAM Academy 0 — At Basic, Jocelyn Romero scored twice to lead the Wolves over the Bulls.

Yanavah Espaniola, Daynara Ortiz and Reagan each scored once for Basic, which had four second-half goals.

Madisen Berg made four saves to get the shutout.

Moapa Valley 1, Sky Pointe 1 — At Sky Pointe, the Pirates and the Eagles played to a 1-1 draw.

Kaitlyn Hopkins scored a first-half goal on an assist from Italia Bracamontes for Moapa Valley.