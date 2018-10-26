Roundup: Foothill blanks Tech in region play

Brooke Vokoun scored in the first minute to propel the Foothill’s girls soccer team to a wire-to-wire 2-0 home victory over Tech in Desert Region tournament play on Thursday afternoon.

(Thinkstock)

Brooke Vokoun scored in the first minute to propel the Foothill’s girls soccer team to a wire-to-wire 2-0 home victory over visiting Tech in Desert Region tournament play on Thursday afternoon.

Arianna Vigil added a goal for the Falcons (10-4-3), and keeper Felicity Reimann had eight saves en route to a clean sheet.

Foothill advances to play Green Valley (8-5-6) in a quarterfinal at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Bettye Wilson Park.

The Roadrunners finished 9-5-3.

Silverado 3, Basic 0 — At Silverado, the Skyhawks scored three second-half goals to spring past the Wolves.

Sydni Bishop, Jemalyn Dacanay and Vanessa Gallegos scored for Silverado (5-7-4), which will face Bishop Gorman (22-0) in a quarterfinal at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Bettye Wilson Park.

Keeper Heather Jacquart posted the shutout.

Basic finished 2-15-1.

Spring Valley 7, Durango 0 — At Durango, Mackenzie Carcelli supplied two goals and two assists, as the Grizzlies blitzed the Trailblazers.

Amanda Meyers had a goal and two assists for Spring Valley, which got a goal apiece from Lindsay Meyer, Kasie Murata, Joseline Hernandez, and Daniela Carballo.

Goalie Nermina Celikovic earned the shutout with one save for the Grizzlies (4-13-2), who advance to play Coronado (17-1-2) in a quarterfinal at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Bettye Wilson Park.

Durango finishes 3-13-2.

Desert Oasis 3, Liberty 0 — At Desert Oasis, Brianna Lane and Endya Scott both provided a goal and an assist in the second half to lead the Diamondbacks past the Patriots.

Alexandra Houston also scored once for Desert Oasis (9-6-5), which will face Sierra Vista (12-3-3) in a quarterfinal at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Goalie Samantha Gato earned the shutout with seven saves.

Liberty finished 7-5-5.

Mountain Region

Shadow Ridge 3, Bonanza 0 — At Shadow Ridge, Mustangs keeper Cassandra Tolon recorded eight saves to score a shutout victory over the Bengals.

Maliah Hernandez, Taylore Simmons and Alyssa Belcher scored one goal apiece for Shadow Ridge (11-7-2), which advances to play Centennial (13-3-4) in a quarterfinal at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Bettye Wilson Park.

Bonanza finished 5-11-1.

Las Vegas 2, Legacy 1 — At Las Vegas, Violeta Calderon scored the game-winning goal in overtime as the Wildcats defeated the Longhorns.

Maria Hernandez also scored one goal and Leslie Garcia had two assists for the Wildcats (9-5-1), who advance to play Arbor View (12-3-5) in a quarterfinal at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Bettye Wilson Park.

Maria Escalante scored for the Longhorns (10-6-2).

Canyon Springs 4, Cimarron-Memorial 4 — At Cimarron, Herminia Constanza had two goals and an assist, and the Pioneers took advantage of an own goal in the second half to forge a tie with the Spartans and advance on penalty kicks.

Mallory Arnold added a goal for Canyon Springs (3-10-3), which outscored the Spartans 3-2 in the shootout.

The Pioneers advance to play Faith Lutheran (17-2) in a quarterfinal at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Bettye Wilson Park.

Cimarron-Memorial finished 8-9-2.

Rancho 5, Eldorado 4 — At Eldorado, Natividad Martinez scored two goals and had three assists as the Rams defeated the Sundevils.

Rancho’s Thania Moctezuma also scored two goals and Logan Dixon scored one goal and had one assist.

The Rams (5-9-1) advance to play Palo Verde (11-4-3) in a quarterfinal at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Bettye Wilson Park.

Eldorado finishes 6-11-2.

Class 3A Regular Season

Pahrump Valley 3, Del Sol 1 — At Del Sol, the Trojans scored two second-half goals to surge past the Dragons.

Kimberly Ramos, Grace Gundacker and Juliana Hemphill had one goal apiece for Pahrump.

Kimberly Serrano scored for Del Sol.

Western 8, Mojave 0 — At Mojave, Gissell Rodriguez had a hat trick to lift the Warriors over the Rattlers.

Caro Acosta scored twice for Western, and Geraldi Gomez and Devany Marroquin added one goal each.

Keeper Maria Yanez recorded the clean sheet.