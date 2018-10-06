Roundup: Gators score two in first half, blank Liberty

Taylor O’Neill and Kylie Camp each scored a goal in the first half Friday to help host Green Valley’s girls soccer team to a 2-0 win over Liberty.

(Getty Images)

Taylor O’Neill and Kylie Camp each scored a goal in the first half Friday to help host Green Valley’s girls soccer team to a 2-0 win over Liberty.

Devyn Parsons assisted on both goals for the Gators.

Nicolette De La Carrera made two saves to earn the shutout for Green Valley.

Bishop Gorman 6, Centennial 2 — At Gorman, Jaden Terrana scored three goals to lead the Gaels past the Bulldogs.

Gianna Gourley added a goal and three assists, and Taylor Cox had a goal and an assist for Gorman, which also got a goal from Marissa Garcia.

Quincy Bonds and Kayla Barto scored for Centennial.

Sierra Vista 4, Clark 0 — At Clark, the Mountain Lions scored four first-half goals and rolled past the Chargers.

Amani Felipe, Isabella Costa, Adrienne Hallock and Taylor Puckett each scored for Sierra Vista.

Sierra Vista goalkeeper Jamie Kalaau-Sunia saved one penalty kick en route to the shutout.

Coronado 3, Silverado 1 — At Silverado, Kaylee Zicha, Alyssa Caso and Kaitlyn Kowalchuk each scored one goal as the Cougars defeated the Skyhawks.

Kristyn Lommason converted a penalty kick for Silverado’s goal.

Tech 6, Spring Valley 1 — At Spring Valley, Analysa Zepeda scored two goals and had three assists as the Roadrunners rolled past the Grizzlies.

Madison Bennett, Magaly Villa, Samantha Elliot and Alysia Mestas each added one goal for Tech.