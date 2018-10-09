86°F
Girls Soccer

Roundup: Jordan Brown locks down shutout for Faith Lutheran

Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 8, 2018 - 7:50 pm
 

Faith Lutheran’s Jordan Brown made six saves Monday to help the Crusaders to a 1-0 home girls soccer win over Shadow Ridge.

Maggie Shuirman scored Faith Lutheran’s goal on a corner kick in the fourth minute.

Eldorado 3, Canyon Springs 3 — At Canyon Springs, Alexis Sama scored three times, including the tying goal early in the second half, to give the visiting Sundevils a draw with the Pioneers.

Herminia Constanza scored twice for Canyon Springs. Mallory Arnold added a goal for the Pioneers, who led 3-2 at the half.

Palo Verde 3, Cimmaron-Memorial 1 — At Cimmaron, the Panthers scored two first-half goals to take down the Spartans.

Carlee Giammona, Kassidy Sayles and Taryn Philips each had a goal for Palo Verde.

Leanne Sawyer scored the Spartans’ goal.

Centennial 3, Las Vegas 1 — At Las Vegas High, Marcella Brooks scored twice to lead the Bulldogs to a win over the Wildcats.

Savannah Tarone scored Centennial’s other goal.

Leslie Garcia scored on a penalty kick for Las Vegas.

Arbor View 3, Legacy 3 — At Legacy, Gabriella Lancaster had two goals and an assist for the Longhorns in their draw with the Aggies.

Isabella Skrinjaric also scored for Legacy.

Arbor View’s Amber Mallas and Madison Carter each had a goal and an assist, and Jolianna Meyers scored one goal for the Aggies.

Desert Pines 4, Cheyenne 0 — At Desert Pines, Amelia Rodriguez scored twice to lead the Jaguars by the Desert Shields.

Jacqueline Chamale and Rosa Canche-Delgadillo each added a goal for Desert Pines.

Paola Reza was credited with the shutout.

Bonanza 3, Rancho 0 — At Rancho, Alicia Kestner’s four-save shutout helped the Bengals beat the Rams.

Ebelyn Rojas, Ashley Vasquez and Kristina Cuva-Scheible each scored once for Bonanza.

The Bengals led 1-0 at halftime.

Moapa Valley 2, Sunrise Mountain 1 — At Overton, Italia Bracamontes had a goal and an assist to lift the Pirates over the Miners.

Bailee Andrew scored the Moapa Valley’s other goal.

Alexandra Trinidad had Sunrise Mountain’s goal.

Virgin Valley 3, Boulder City 1 — At Mesquite, Rainee Brito scored twice as the Bulldogs topped the Eagles.

Raeanna Slack added a goal and an assist for Virgin Valley.

Makenna Arboreen scored Boulder City.

Sky Pointe 1, Chaparral 0 — At Chaparral, Taylor Tortomasi scored in the second half to give the Eagles the win over the Cowboys.

