Roundup: Rancho takes down Desert Pines

Natividad Martinez had a goal and an assist Saturday to lead visiting Rancho over Desert Pines in girls soccer, 3-1.

Hannah Smith and Kate Saaverde scored second-half goals for Rancho.

Amelia Rodriguez had Desert Pines’ goal.

Bishop Gorman 8, Durango 0 — At Durango, Jaden Terrana and Samantha Nieves each had a goal and three assists as the Gaels overpowered the Trailblazkers.

Taylor Cox had two goals and an assist for the Gaels, Mia DiOrio scored twice, and Jenna Madrid had a goal and an assist.

Gorman’s Hannah Swanis scored, and Brianna Paez was credited with the assist.

Las Vegas 9, Cheyenne 0 — At Cheyenne, Brinkley McCoy had two goals and two assists to lead the Wildcats over the Desert Shields.

Anna Bowen had two goals and an assist for Las Vegas, and Tyler Rhoads scored twice.

Leslie Garcia and Grace Sedillo scored for Las Vegas, Ivannia Cabrera had two assists, and Larina Ibarra and Guadalupe Hernandez split the shutout.