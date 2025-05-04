Softball playoff preview: Can Palo Verde finish perfect season?

Palo Verde’s softball team went 18-0 in the regular season. The Panthers are looking to stay undefeated when the Class 5A Southern Region playoffs begin Monday.

The art of pitching: Gorman ace thrives on mound, at easel

Palo Verde's Taylor Johns (11) tags out Arbor View's Lilly Easton (55) at second base during a softball game at Arbor View High School on Monday, April 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

High school softball fans learned one thing during the regular season: Palo Verde is unbeatable. Literally.

Palo Verde finished the regular season 18-0. The Panthers are virtually certain to get to the state tournament and are a favorite to win the 5A state title.

The Southern Region’s other spot in the 5A state tournament is up for grabs.

The high school softball playoffs begin Monday with 5A and 3A region opening-round games. The 4A state playoffs start Wednesday.

Here’s a breakdown of how the playoffs shape up:

Class 5A

League champions: Arbor View (Desert), Palo Verde (Mountain)

The favorite: Palo Verde

Palo Verde won the Southern Region title last year but lost in an elimination semifinal at state. The Panthers also reached the state tournament in 2023.

This year, things are lining up for Palo Verde to win its fourth softball state title.

The Panthers have outscored opponents 173-32 and have held opposing batters to a .165 average. Ava Koenig has been the ace of Palo Verde’s pitching staff, going 13-0 with a 1.84 ERA and 103 strikeouts.

Palo Verde has six players hitting .400 or better. Georgia commit Taylor Johns, a junior, is the top hitter in 5A, batting .680 with nine home runs and 31 RBIs.

Dark horse: Centennial

Centennial enters the postseason with another year of experience after being a young team last year.

The key for the Bulldogs is having two strong starting pitchers to get through the rigors of the region tournament. Lily Fournier went 9-3 with a 1.12 ERA, and Sloan Merrell posted a 1.93 ERA and 109 strikeouts.

Merrell also leads Centennial at the plate, hitting .458.

Potential first-round upset: Shadow Ridge over Arbor View

The Mountain League was a grind for the teams behind Palo Verde vying for the league’s three other playoff spots. Shadow Ridge was in playoff mode the last few weeks to try and clinch a spot, and that could give it an edge over Arbor View.

The regular-season meeting was close, with Arbor View scoring in the bottom of the seventh inning to claim an 8-7 win on March 10.

Class 4A

League champions: Legacy (Desert), Tech (Mountain), Doral Academy (Sky)

The favorite: Doral Academy

Doral Academy entered last year’s state playoffs 13-12. This year, the Dragons are 21-4 and have the No. 1 seed.

The Dragons have just one loss to a Nevada team and are outscoring opponents 242-77 this season. Gabriella Rodriguez has made life difficult for 4A pitchers, hitting .647 with 13 home runs and 43 RBIs.

Doral Academy has a trio of young pitchers to help get through the rigors of the long tournament — freshmen Hailey Ufer (2.16 ERA) and EmmaLynn Hussey (2.97) and sophomore Megan Upp (4.45).

Dark horse: Basic

Don’t count out the defending state champion. Basic is coming off a nine-inning 13-6 win over Doral Academy on April 30. The Wolves have a slightly easier draw on the bottom of the bracket and wouldn’t face Doral Academy until a potential state semifinal on May 15.

Basic has relied on several returners from last year’s title-winning team. Mia Frias is hitting .462, and pitcher Melanie Hughes has a 3.94 ERA and 117 strikeouts.

Potential first-round upset: Sierra Vista over Foothill

Sierra Vista has the best chance of a lower seed by playing in the tougher Sky League. The Mountain Lions have wins over Tech and Basic.

Class 3A

League champions: Moapa Valley (Desert), Boulder City (Mountain)

The favorite: Boulder City

It was a battle atop the Mountain League, but Boulder City escaped undefeated in league play. The Eagles enter the playoffs winning 14 straight games and have not lost to a 3A Southern team.

Payton Rogers has done a little bit of everything for Boulder City. She leads the Eagles at the plate, hitting .544 with seven home runs. She also has a 2.94 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 13 appearances in the circle.

Dark horse: Pahrump Valley

Pahrump Valley was right there in a battle with Boulder City and SLAM! Nevada for first place in the Mountain League. The Trojans’ two losses to Boulder City were decided by three runs or fewer.

Pahrump Valley reached the state tournament last year, and they have seven players hitting .435 or better.

Potential first-round upset: Pahrump Valley over Virgin Valley

Pahrump Valley defeated Virgin Valley 6-4 on March 10 and is coming off a 17-2 win over Desert League champion Moapa Valley on April 30.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

Softball playoff schedule

All games at 4 p.m. at higher seed unless otherwise noted

Class 5A

Southern Region tournament

Monday

No. 4D Silverado at No. 1M Palo Verde

No. 3M Coronado at No. 2D Bishop Gorman

No. 4M Shadow Ridge at No. 1D Arbor View

No. 3D Green Valley at No. 2M Centennial

Class 4A

State tournament

Wednesday

No. 4D Clark at No. 3M Desert Oasis

No. 4S Sierra Vista at No. 2M Foothill

No. 3D Cimarron-Memorial at No. 3S Spring Valley

No. 4M Mojave at No. 2D Rancho

Thursday

Clark-Desert Oasis winner at No. 1S Doral Academy (at Majestic Park)

Sierra Vista-Foothill winner at No. 1D Legacy

Cimarron-Memorial-Spring Valley winner at No. 1M Tech

Mojave-Rancho winner at No. 2S Basic

Class 3A

Southern Region tournament

Monday

No. 4D Del Sol at No. 1M Boulder City

No. 3M Pahrump Valley at No. 2D Virgin Valley

No. 4M The Meadows at No. 1D Moapa Valley

No. 3D Mater East at No. 2M SLAM! Nevada