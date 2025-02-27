Softball preview: Coronado looks to earn back-to-back 5A titles

Coronado’s softball team has nine returning starters from last year’s Class 5A state title-winning team, but the Cougars will be tested in Mountain League play.

Coronado outfielder Caleigh Burns (4) looks in a pop fly against a Douglas batter during second the inning of their 5A softball state tournament championship round game at Bishop Gorman High School on Saturday, May 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Coronado batter Mary Lou Tsunis (10) connects with a Douglas pitch during the third inning of their 5A softball state tournament championship round game at Bishop Gorman High School on Saturday, May 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Coronado runner Charlotte Bendlin (21) is celebrated by teammates after sliding into home plate safely against Douglas pitcher Talia Tretton (19) during the second inning of their 5A softball state tournament championship round game at Bishop Gorman High School on Saturday, May 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Coronado head coach Lauren Taylor ices her head after being hit by a deflected ball in the dugout against Douglas during the third inning of their 5A softball state tournament championship round game at Bishop Gorman High School on Saturday, May 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Coronado infielder Bailey Goldberg (1) throws to first base against a Douglas runner during the fourth inning of their 5A softball state tournament championship round game at Bishop Gorman High School on Saturday, May 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Coronado runner Bailey Goldberg (1) tosses the ball to first base against a Douglas runner during second the inning of their 5A softball state tournament championship round game at Bishop Gorman High School on Saturday, May 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

There’s nothing harder in high school sports than a team having to fill the void left by an outgoing senior.

That’s what Coronado’s softball team will have to do after reigning 5A Mountain League player of the year Kendall Selitzky graduated. But Cougars coach Lauren Taylor said she’s confident her group can step up to the challenge.

The high school softball season begins this week. Coronado won its first state title last year, dethroning 2023 champion Douglas for the 5A crown. The Cougars are seeking to defend their championship with the rest of their team besides Selitzky returning.

“It’s always nice to have that to build on and keep it growing,” Taylor said. “Also having nine starters returning from last year is huge so they’re able to set the tone with the newer, younger players, so that everybody understands what the standards and expectations are for our program.”

Taylor’s returning group is battle-tested. Coronado lost on the first day of the Southern Region playoffs last year and then won four elimination games to qualify for the state tournament.

“The road that we took through state was such a long and difficult one, opening up with that first loss in the first day of regionals and then really not being able to stop,” Taylor said. “Having to constantly work hard every single day, knowing that each day could be the last one, I think that really lit a fire in them to really love being around each other and the team, and love the work and what we believe in.”

Coronado will lean on its three captains: Sarah Lopez, Summer Gilliam and Mary Lou Tsunis. The Cougars also return first-team All-Southern Nevada selections Bailey Goldberg (an Oregon commit) and Alohi Mundon.

That quintet’s leadership will be needed for the grind of 5A Mountain League play. Coronado, Palo Verde and Shadow Ridge all tied for first place last year.

All three teams, along with Centennial and Liberty, are expected to be in a tight battle for the league’s four playoff spots.

“That’s what prepared (our team for the playoffs), but it’s also really tough to just constantly be on edge all season,” Taylor said. “That was the big thing for us last year, was there was no breaks and know that this year, there’s not going to be a break at all because everybody’s bringing people back and everybody’s going to be strong.”

Other contenders

Palo Verde will also return most of its starters from last season. Infielders Mya Bartlett (Idaho State) and Taylor Johns (Georgia) are standouts for the Panthers, who have reached the last two state tournaments.

“The girls are extremely motivated,” Palo Verde coach Kelly Glass said. “Every year we get a little closer, so they are ready to step up and make things happen. We expect the same battle. Our side of the region is tough. We like the challenge because it is preparing us for the postseason.”

Arbor View won the Desert League last year and should contend again, along with Green Valley, Faith Lutheran and Bishop Gorman.

Basic won the 4A state title last season. The Wolves return two key contributors in 4A Sky League pitcher of the year Mia Frias, who went 10-3 with a 2.66 ERA and hit .472, and Melanie Hughes, who went 11-3 with a 2.16 ERA and hit .386.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.