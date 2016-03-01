2016 Calvary Chapel Softball Capsule

CALVARY CHAPEL

Head coach: Martha O’Kelley, seventh season

2015 record: 10-8 (6-6 III Southern, fifth)

Returning letter winners (starters): Five (three)

Top players: C Emily Mejorada (So.), IF Jillian Criscoulo (So.)

Outlook: Only three starters return for the Lions, who narrowly missed out on a playoff berth last season.

“I lost eight players this past season, so we are rebuilding our program,” O’Kelley said. “We have a young team with only one senior this year. We have a lot of young talent coming through our program. We have a few returners that will step up and lead this team.”