2016 Centennial Softball Capsule

CENTENNIAL

Head coach: Mike Livreri, 13th season

2015 record: 25-15 (7-1 Northwest, first)

Returning letter winners (starters): Ten (seven)

Top players: P Jennifer Cerrone (Sr.), 3B Stephanie Day (Sr.), OF Angel Love (Sr.), OF Lina Barrera (Sr.)

Outlook: A perennial power, the Bulldogs will have some work to do this year.

Two-thirds of the team’s pitching rotation graduated, and leading hitter Jaden Tate (.425, 27 RBIs) opted not to play this year.

Cerrone (6-6, 3.79 ERA, 64.2 innings) returns and will be the staff’s ace, and Day (.389, 32 RBIs) and Love (.412, 3 home runs, 13 RBIs) should be among the leaders on offense.

“The team will need to lean on solid defense, and will need to get some solid pitching from Cerrone,” Livreri said. “The team has a strong nucleus of returners with experience.”