2016 Chaparral Softball Capsule

CHAPARRAL

Head coach: A.J. Coleman, fifth season

2015 record: 13-16 (8-6 Sunrise, fourth)

Returning letter winners (starters): Ten (six)

Top players: 1B Nayeli Rivas (Sr.), C Alexis Montoya (So.)

Outlook: The Cowboys were dealt a blow when Losi Brown, the team’s top offensive weapon and pitcher last season, moved outside of the school’s zone recently.

Still, the team returns 10 letter winners, including Montoya (.508 average) and Rivas (.333).

“At face value, it seems like we are returning a lot of experience with 10 letter winners in this group, but there will definitely be a big learning curve with new faces at key positions,” Coleman said.

Coleman also credited senior Britney DeGraff with stepping up to fill in the void left by Brown in the circle.

“Ultimately the level of our success this season will be determined by the amount of improvement we make on a daily basis through our attitude and effort, both in the classroom and on the field,” Coleman said.