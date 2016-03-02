2016 Clark Softball Capsule

CLARK

Head coach: Matt Malcolm, first season

2015 record: 0-18 (0-14 Sunset, eighth)

Returning starters: Four

Top players: 3B/LF Nathalie Hernandez (Sr.), P/SS Emily Gonzalez (Sr.), 2B/C Iris Garcia (Sr.), SS/C Stephanie Warren (Jr.), 2B/CF Taylor Roberts (Jr.)

Outlook: Malcolm takes over a program that less than a decade ago was among the more competitive in Southern Nevada, but now is trying to rebuild.

“This is an exciting year for the Clark Chargers since we are beginning with a new coaching staff, program and philosophy,” Malcolm said. “We have a few returning varsity players, but predominantly we have many new faces.”

Clark was overmatched last season and hasn’t won since April 4, 2014.

“With a fresh start, we intend on improving on our winless record from last season and foster in a new teams and culture with a lot of tenacity at its heart. Our athletes are ready and willing to learn and improve, and, more importantly, are hungry for success.”