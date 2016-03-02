2016 Desert Oasis Softball Capsule

DESERT OASIS

Head coach: Chuck Pope, second season

2015 record: 12-8 (4-4 Northwest, third)

Returning letter winners (starters): Nine (seven)

Top players: CF Justine Tadeo-Corpus (Sr.), 2B/3B Gemma Perez (Sr.), P/3B Elsy Guzman (Jr.), SS/C/OF Meagan Anders (Jr.), 3B/SS/OF Izzy Hodson (So.), 2B/3B Maggie Shepard (So.)

Outlook: The Diamondbacks trended upward last season and are hoping to continue their momentum.

“We’re looking for improvement on last year’s record and expecting to compete in the new and always difficult Sunset League,” Pope said.