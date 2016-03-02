2016 Durango Softball Capsule

DURANGO

Head coach: Roy Goodell, first season

2015 record: 14-19 (2-6 Southwest, fourth)

Returning letter winners (starters): Five (three)

Top players: Kaitlyn O’Hearn (Sr.), Brooke Alves (Sr.), Mykayla Cutone (Sr.)

Outlook: Goodell takes over a team that is hoping to be more consistent this year.

“We’re just looking to get started on building a solid program, yet give the seniors a season that they will remember,” Goodell said. “We have good athletes that need to learn how to win, so that will be one of our goals for this year … learning how it feels to win here and there.”