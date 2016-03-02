2016 Faith Lutheran Softball Capsule

FAITH LUTHERAN

Head coach: John Chilman, seventh season

2015 record: 32-11 (12-2 Sunset, second)

Returning letter winners (starters): Ten (seven)

Top players: P/SS Mosie Foley (Sr.), C Claire Peck (Sr.), 1B Samantha Jack (Sr.), 2B Ryleigh Gilchrist (So.), DP/OF Erin Gilchrist (Sr.), P/OF Haley Jack (Jr.)

Outlook: The Crusaders aren’t lacking for weapons with Foley (.330; 9-3, 2 saves, 1.16 ERA, 78 innings, 77 strikeouts), Samantha Jack (.407, 40 RBIs), Peck (.322), Ryleigh Gilchrist (.330), Erin Gilchrist (.308) and Haley Jack (3-1, 2.26 ERA) all back.

“Our No. 1 team goal is the same every year — to win state,” Chilman said. “With all but three players returning, the team is hoping to improve on its third-place finish from last year. With Sierra Vista and Spring Valley returning their top players, the Sunset League should be difficult again. Out of the three of us, we hope we are not the odd team out of the state tournament.

“With seven returning seniors, leadership should not be an issue. If the team chooses to stick together and if they desire to enjoy attempting going from good to great, this should be a memorable season.”