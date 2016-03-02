2016 Green Valley Softball Capsule

GREEN VALLEY

Head coach: Cyndi Castro, third season

2015 record: 14-20 (4-6 Southeast, fourth)

Returning letter winners (starters): Nine (six)

Top players: P/SS Samantha Loving (Sr.), P/SS Allie Lamb (Sr.), LF Alexa Blazek (Jr.)

Outlook: The Gators return nine letter winners, including Loving (.340, 12 RBIs), Lamb (.300) and Blazek (.282, 10 RBIs).

“It looks to be an exciting year with nine returning letter winners and a great freshman class,” Castro said. “Green Valley hopes to be competitive in the new league and has set goals to improve in all aspects of the game.”