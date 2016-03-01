2016 Lake Mead Softball Capsule

LAKE MEAD

Head coach: Erika Hetzer, second season

2015 record: 4-16-1 (2-10 III Southern, ninth)

Returning starters: Four

Top players: C/P Josey White (So.), UTL Kayla Freund (Jr.)

Outlook: White ht .695 with 14 home runs and 62 RBIs as a freshman. She’s back and is expected to be one of the team’s leaders along with Freund (.386, 21 RBIs).

“We are a young team,” Hetzer said. “I have several athletic freshmen and sophomores that will contribute to the team. Our goal is to get better each year.”