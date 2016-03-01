2016 Mountain View Softball Capsule
Preseason information for Mountain View”s softball team.
MOUNTAIN VIEW
Head coach: Crystal Van Kempen-McClanahan, 20th season
2015 record: 11-17 (6-6 III Southern, fourth)
Returning letter winners (starters): Seven (two)
Outlook: The Saints return just two starters from a team that qualified for the postseason last year.
The opening-day roster could include as many as five freshmen.
“This is really a building year for us,” Van Kempen-McClanahan said. “We have a lot of new players and freshmen. The freshman class has a lot of promise for us.
“As always, we expect to compete to the best of our abilities, maintain integrity and have a great time.”