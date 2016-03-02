2016 Sierra Vista Softball Capsule

SIERRA VISTA

Head coach: Keith Ulrich, second season

2015 record: 17-11 (13-1 Sunset, first)

Returning letter winners (starters): Eight (six)

Top players: P/SS Kalei Watkins (Jr.), IF Taylor DeGuzman (Jr.), OF/P Harmony Dominguez (So.), C/3B Mia Buranamonti (Fr.), OF Jaime Kalaau-Sunia (Fr.), 3B/C Daelynn Hilton (Fr.), IF Madison Hiu (Sr.), 1B/C Brendee Ford (Sr.)

Outlook: Eight letter winners return for the Mountain Lions, who won the Sunset League title and advanced to the Division I-A state tournament last year.

Watkins (.590, 6 home runs, 41 RBIs; 16-7, 219 strikeouts) was a first-team all-state selection last year.

Hiu (.322) and Ford (.296) are the team’s only two seniors and DeGuzman (.386) and Dominguez (.389) should also be among the team’s leaders.

“Sierra Vista’s roster will be enhanced by the arrival of freshmen Mia Buranamonti, Jaime Kalaau-Sunia and Daelynn Hilton, who all will be significant contributors,” Ulrich said. “Sierra Vista looks to compete again for a league championship in 2016.”