Here is the 2023 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada softball team.

Centennial players, including pitcher Teagan Clemmons, right, and Keana Bell (13) celebrate beating Palo Verde 11-7 their Class 5A Southern Region softball title game at Centennial High School in Las Vegas Friday, May 12, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Green Valley’s Aspyn Beattie is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada softball team. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Faith Lutheran's Kate Whipple (8) is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada softball team. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

First Team

P: Avari Morris, Green Valley — The Class 5A Desert League pitcher of the year was 18-4 with 223 strikeouts and hit .500 with 36 RBIs for the league champion Gators.

P: Josslin Law, Shadow Ridge — The Class 5A Mountain League pitcher of the year went 14-2 with a 1.14 ERA and 153 strikeouts and hit .390 for the league champion Mustangs.

P: Jordyn Fray, Bishop Gorman — The Class 4A Mountain League pitcher of the year went 14-3 with 80 strikeouts and a 1.77 ERA for the state champion Gaels.

P: Teagan Clemmons, Centennial — Went 12-6 with a 1.64 ERA and had 109 strikeouts for the Class 5A state runner-up.

C: Chloe Makinney, Bishop Gorman — Hit .407 with 33 hits, 20 RBIs and had a .524 on-base percentage and 1.000 fielding percentage for the Class 4A state champion.

C: Jacobi Gledhill, Shadow Ridge — Hit .410 and led the Mustangs with a .493 on-base percentage and .979 fielding percentage.

IF: Jesse Farrell, Liberty — The Class 5A Mountain League player of the year hit .505 with six home runs, 29 RBIs and 27 stolen bases.

IF: Kyla Acres, Bishop Gorman — Hit .568 with 10 home runs, 46 hits, 47 RBIs and had a .696 on-base percentage for the Class 4A state champion.

IF: Keana Bell, Centennial — The Class 5A Desert League player of the year hit .436 with 10 home runs, 32 RBIs, 46 runs scored and 51 hits for the state runner-up.

IF: Taylor Johns, Palo Verde — Hit .495 with six home runs, 35 RBIs and a .561 on-base percentage for the Class 5A state semifinalist.

IF: Mikee Morris, Green Valley — Was a Class 5A Desert League first-team selection, whose hitting and fielding helped the league champion Gators to a 24-5 record.

IF: Juliana Bosco, Centennial — Hit .364 average with 43 hits, 33 RBIs and 33 runs scored for the Class 5A state runner-up.

OF: Kate Whipple, Faith Lutheran — Hit .451 with eight home runs, 25 RBIs and 32 hits for the 21-12 Crusaders.

OF: Breya Hee, Arbor View — Hit .390 with 39 hits and scored 29 runs, and was a first-team 5A Mountain League outfielder.

OF: Callie Stoker, Durango — Hit .571 with 10 home runs, 52 RBIs and had a 1.301 slugging percentage.

OF: Justine Dunaway, Liberty — Hit .412 with four home runs, 25 RBIs and a .500 on-base percentage.

UTL: Cameron Lauretta, Palo Verde — Hit .408 with 16 RBIs and went 9-6 on the mound with a 1.74 ERA with 90 strikeouts.

UTL: Destinee Lopez, Cimarron-Memorial — The Class 4A Desert League player of the year hit .608 with eight home runs, 45 hits and 49 RBIs.

UTL: Macy Magdaleno, Silverado — Hit a team-high .477 with 42 hits and 33 RBIs, and went 10-4 with 176 strikeouts.

UTL: Aspyn Beattie, Green Valley — Was a Class 5A Desert League first-team selection, whose hitting and fielding helped the league champion Gators to a 24-5 record.

Coach of the Year

Michael Livreri, Centennial — Guided the state runner-up Bulldogs to a 26-12 record and the Class 5A Southern Region title.

Second Team

P: Riley Price, Virgin Valley — Went 23-1 with a 0.83 ERA and 235 strikeouts, and hit .463 with nine home runs and 45 RBIs.

P: Jenna Becker, Doral Academy — Went 13-5 with a 1.30 ERA and 196 strikeouts, and hit .542 with seven home runs and 35 RBIs.

P: Kendall Selitzky, Coronado — Had a 2.87 ERA with 91 strikeouts and was a first-team Class 5A Desert League selection.

P: Crystal Warren, Liberty — Went 10-5 with a 2.36 ERA and 88 strikeouts.

C: Rustie Riley, Green Valley — Was a Class 5A Desert League second-team selection, whose hitting and fielding helped the league champion Gators to a 24-5 record.

C: Brooklin Montoya, Virgin Valley — Hit .474 with 11 home runs, 45 RBIs and 46 hits for the Class 3A Southern Region champion.

IF: Samantha Lefever, Bishop Gorman — Hit .455 with 29 RBIs and scored 52 runs for the Class 4A state champion.

IF: Mya Bartlett, Palo Verde — Hit .438 with four home runs, 23 RBIs and a .530 on-base percentage.

IF: Aysia Suyat, Tech — The Class 4A Mountain League player of the year hit .657 with 44 hits, 26 RBIs and 23 stolen bases, and went 7-0 with a 1.88 ERA.

IF: Haileigh Siegel, Cimarron-Memorial — Hit .507 with 24 RBIs and 34 hits.

IF: Averi O, Faith Lutheran — Hit .385 with five home runs and 31 RBIs.

IF: Shaylee Ghadery, Faith Lutheran — Hit .429 with 18 RBIs and 30 hits, and had a .500 on-base percentage.

OF: Ashley McMahon, Durango — Hit .706 with 48 hits, 52 runs scored and 21 stolen bases.

OF: Morgyn Vesco, Liberty — Hit .426, had 26 RBIs and a .977 fielding percentage.

OF: Carmella Korte, Centennial — Hit .380 with 38 hits and 27 RBIs for the Class 5A state runner-up.

OF: Lily Fournier, Centennial — Hit .364 and had a .451 on-base percentage for the Class 5A state runner-up.

UTL: Jaelyn Garcia, Needles — Hit .571 with seven home runs and 60 RBIs, and went 17-3 with a 1.17 ERA for the Class 2A state champion.

UTL: Jill Colgan, Arbor View — Hit .511 with 46 hits and 27 RBIs, and went 8-3 with a 3.93 ERA.

UTL: Bradi Odom, Faith Lutheran — Hit .560 with five home runs and 14 RBIs, and went 7-0 with a 0.98 ERA.

UTL: Isabella Lenahan, Spring Valley — Hit .620 with four home runs, 13 stolen bases, 53 RBIs and 57 hits.

Honorable Mention

Jeryn Allen, Desert Oasis

Lyla Baxter, Green Valley

Allie Bernardo, Bishop Gorman

Jordyn Bunce, Silverado

Carmen Castro, SLAM Academy

Baylee Cook, Boulder City

Leanna Cortez, Silverado

Abby Covington, Shadow Ridge

Liliana Esparza, Green Valley

Reggie Frie, Virgin Valley

Bailey Goldberg, Coronado

Megan Hansen, Pahranagat Valley

Aariana Kraut, Clark

Taimane Laolagi-Aloy, Chaparral

Jill Molnar, Faith Lutheran

Abby Newcomb, Arbor View

Kristyn Ramos, Mountain View Christian

Marlene Saldate, Tech

Catalena Sandoval, Pahrump Valley

Mikelle Stewart, Pahranagat Valley

Raelynn Villanueva, Spring Valley

McKenna Young, Faith Lutheran

