Bishop Gorman claims 2nd straight 4A state softball title
The Bishop Gorman softball team defeated Silverado on Saturday at the College of Southern Nevada to defend its Class 4A state championship.
Bishop Gorman defended its Class 4A state softball title Saturday, beating Silverado 12-7 in the championship game at the College of Southern Nevada.
The Gaels scored eight runs in the first inning with the help of four Silverado errors and five walks. The Skyhawks rallied in the final inning but fell short.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.