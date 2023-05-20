90°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Softball

Bishop Gorman claims 2nd straight 4A state softball title

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 20, 2023 - 1:00 pm
 
Updated May 20, 2023 - 1:05 pm
Bishop Gorman celebrates after winning a high school softball game against Tech at Bishop Gorma ...
Bishop Gorman celebrates after winning a high school softball game against Tech at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, April 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Bishop Gorman defended its Class 4A state softball title Saturday, beating Silverado 12-7 in the championship game at the College of Southern Nevada.

The Gaels scored eight runs in the first inning with the help of four Silverado errors and five walks. The Skyhawks rallied in the final inning but fell short.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

MOST READ: Nevada Preps
1
Gorman, Desert Oasis to play for 5A baseball state title— PHOTOS
Gorman, Desert Oasis to play for 5A baseball state title— PHOTOS
2
Liberty, Faith Lutheran claim 4A state swim titles
Liberty, Faith Lutheran claim 4A state swim titles
3
Desert Oasis, Gorman spotless in 5A state baseball openers — PHOTOS
Desert Oasis, Gorman spotless in 5A state baseball openers — PHOTOS
4
State preps baseball roundup: Shadow Ridge reaches 4A title game
State preps baseball roundup: Shadow Ridge reaches 4A title game
5
Centennial survives twice, advances to 5A softball final — PHOTOS
Centennial survives twice, advances to 5A softball final — PHOTOS
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Foothill wins 4A baseball state title, first in school history
Foothill wins 4A baseball state title, first in school history
No matter when it ends, the 2023 Nevada Legislature will end ugly
No matter when it ends, the 2023 Nevada Legislature will end ugly
Abundance of flowers indicates time to harvest potatoes
Abundance of flowers indicates time to harvest potatoes
Carpentry skills needed to replace broken doorjamb
Carpentry skills needed to replace broken doorjamb
UNLV is no longer the only game in town. That’s the challenge.
UNLV is no longer the only game in town. That’s the challenge.
Aviators president finds ways to keep team relevant with locals
Aviators president finds ways to keep team relevant with locals