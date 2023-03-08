Bishop Gorman rallies past Centennial in softball — PHOTOS

Bishop Gorman scored twice in the sixth inning to earn a home victory over Centennial in a high school softball game Tuesday. Here are photos from the game.

Bishop Gorman's Allie Bernardo heads to home base to score a run against Centennial during a softball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Centennial's Lily Fournier (14) pitches during a softball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Bishop Gorman's Allie Bernardo tags out Centennial's Juliana Bosco (2) during a softball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Bishop Gorman's Jordyn Fray (12) hits the ball against Centennial during a softball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Centennial's Juliana Bosco, right, looks to pass to first base for an out during a softball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Bishop Gorman's Tiffany Gonzales scores a run against Centennial during a softball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Bishop Gorman's Jordyn Fray (12) pitches to Centennial during a softball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Bishop Gorman's Sarah Fonseca (7) tags out Centennial's Ashley Madonia during a softball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Bishop Gorman's Kayden Amick (42) passes the ball during a softball game against Centennial at Bishop Gorman High School on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Bishop Gorman’s Brooklen Hicks, left, makes it to first base as Centennial's Carmella Korte (5) comes up short on the pass during a softball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Centennial's Amanda Campos-Colon (9) slides onto second base against Bishop Gorman's Allie Bernardo during a softball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Centennial's Leeah Ibarra (6) celebrates her run with Ashley Madonia (3) during a softball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Centennial's Leeah Ibarra (6) scores a run during a softball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Bishop Gorman's Chloe Makinney (1) makes it to 1st base against Centennial's Carmella Korte (5) during a softball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Bishop Gorman's head coach Kevin Smith talks with his team during a softball game against Centennial at Bishop Gorman High School on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Bishop Gorman's Kayden Amick (42) slides onto second base against Centennial's Rebeca Venzor-Nuno (7) during a softball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Centennial's Sydnee Hartley (10) runs for home base during a softball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Centennial's Teagan Clemmons (4) slides to second base against Bishop Gorman's Allie Bernardo during a softball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Bishop Gorman earned a 3-2 home victory over Centennial in a high school softball game Tuesday.

The Gaels (2-1) scored twice in the bottom of the sixth inning to pull ahead.

Gorman plays Sierra Vista at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, and Centennial (1-1) plays at Arbor View at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

