Softball

Bishop Gorman rallies past Centennial in softball — PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 7, 2023 - 9:49 pm
 
Bishop Gorman's Allie Bernardo heads to home base to score a run against Centennial during a so ...
Bishop Gorman's Allie Bernardo heads to home base to score a run against Centennial during a softball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Centennial's Lily Fournier (14) pitches during a softball game at Bishop Gorman High School on ...
Centennial's Lily Fournier (14) pitches during a softball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Bishop Gorman's Allie Bernardo tags out Centennial's Juliana Bosco (2) during a softball game a ...
Bishop Gorman's Allie Bernardo tags out Centennial's Juliana Bosco (2) during a softball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Bishop Gorman's Jordyn Fray (12) hits the ball against Centennial during a softball game at Bis ...
Bishop Gorman's Jordyn Fray (12) hits the ball against Centennial during a softball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Centennial's Juliana Bosco, right, looks to pass to first base for an out during a softball gam ...
Centennial's Juliana Bosco, right, looks to pass to first base for an out during a softball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Bishop Gorman's Tiffany Gonzales scores a run against Centennial during a softball game at Bish ...
Bishop Gorman's Tiffany Gonzales scores a run against Centennial during a softball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Bishop Gorman's Jordyn Fray (12) pitches to Centennial during a softball game at Bishop Gorman ...
Bishop Gorman's Jordyn Fray (12) pitches to Centennial during a softball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Bishop Gorman's Allie Bernardo heads to home base to score a run against Centennial during a so ...
Bishop Gorman's Allie Bernardo heads to home base to score a run against Centennial during a softball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Bishop Gorman's Sarah Fonseca (7) tags out Centennial's Ashley Madonia during a softball game a ...
Bishop Gorman's Sarah Fonseca (7) tags out Centennial's Ashley Madonia during a softball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Bishop Gorman's Kayden Amick (42) passes the ball during a softball game against Centennial at ...
Bishop Gorman's Kayden Amick (42) passes the ball during a softball game against Centennial at Bishop Gorman High School on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Bishop Gorman’s Brooklen Hicks, left, makes it to first base as Centennial's Carmella Ko ...
Bishop Gorman’s Brooklen Hicks, left, makes it to first base as Centennial's Carmella Korte (5) comes up short on the pass during a softball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Centennial's Amanda Campos-Colon (9) slides onto second base against Bishop Gorman's Allie Bern ...
Centennial's Amanda Campos-Colon (9) slides onto second base against Bishop Gorman's Allie Bernardo during a softball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Centennial's Leeah Ibarra (6) celebrates her run with Ashley Madonia (3) during a softball game ...
Centennial's Leeah Ibarra (6) celebrates her run with Ashley Madonia (3) during a softball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Centennial's Leeah Ibarra (6) scores a run during a softball game at Bishop Gorman High School ...
Centennial's Leeah Ibarra (6) scores a run during a softball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Bishop Gorman's Chloe Makinney (1) makes it to 1st base against Centennial's Carmella Korte (5) ...
Bishop Gorman's Chloe Makinney (1) makes it to 1st base against Centennial's Carmella Korte (5) during a softball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Bishop Gorman's head coach Kevin Smith talks with his team during a softball game against Cente ...
Bishop Gorman's head coach Kevin Smith talks with his team during a softball game against Centennial at Bishop Gorman High School on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Bishop Gorman's Kayden Amick (42) slides onto second base against Centennial's Rebeca Venzor-Nu ...
Bishop Gorman's Kayden Amick (42) slides onto second base against Centennial's Rebeca Venzor-Nuno (7) during a softball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Centennial's Sydnee Hartley (10) runs for home base during a softball game at Bishop Gorman Hig ...
Centennial's Sydnee Hartley (10) runs for home base during a softball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Centennial's Teagan Clemmons (4) slides to second base against Bishop Gorman's Allie Bernardo d ...
Centennial's Teagan Clemmons (4) slides to second base against Bishop Gorman's Allie Bernardo during a softball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Bishop Gorman earned a 3-2 home victory over Centennial in a high school softball game Tuesday.

The Gaels (2-1) scored twice in the bottom of the sixth inning to pull ahead.

Gorman plays Sierra Vista at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, and Centennial (1-1) plays at Arbor View at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on Twitter.

