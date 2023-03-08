Bishop Gorman rallies past Centennial in softball — PHOTOS
Bishop Gorman scored twice in the sixth inning to earn a home victory over Centennial in a high school softball game Tuesday. Here are photos from the game.
Bishop Gorman earned a 3-2 home victory over Centennial in a high school softball game Tuesday.
The Gaels (2-1) scored twice in the bottom of the sixth inning to pull ahead.
Gorman plays Sierra Vista at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, and Centennial (1-1) plays at Arbor View at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on Twitter.