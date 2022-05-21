84°F
Bishop Gorman strikes early, rolls to 4A state softball crown

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 21, 2022 - 4:02 pm
 
Updated May 21, 2022 - 4:05 pm
Bishop Gorman’s bench cheers on the Gaels during a Class 4A state softball tournament game against Legacy on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at the College of Southern Nevada, in Henderson. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Bishop Gorman used an eight-run first inning to defeat Silverado 14-2 in five innings and win the Class 4A state softball championship Saturday at Bishop Gorman.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on Twitter.

