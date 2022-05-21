Bishop Gorman strikes early, rolls to 4A state softball crown
Bishop Gorman used an eight-run first inning to defeat Silverado and win the Class 4A state softball championship Saturday at Bishop Gorman.
Bishop Gorman used an eight-run first inning to defeat Silverado 14-2 in five innings and win the Class 4A state softball championship Saturday at Bishop Gorman.
