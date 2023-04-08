68°F
Softball

Centennial cruises past Desert Oasis in softball — PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 7, 2023 - 7:04 pm
 
Centennial's Keana Bell (13), far left, celebrates with her teammates after hitting a two-run h ...
Centennial's Keana Bell (13), far left, celebrates with her teammates after hitting a two-run home run during the fifth inning of a softball game against Desert Oasis at Centennial High School, Friday, April 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. Centennial won 12-2. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Desert Oasis' Yalaya Medina (24) delivers during the fifth inning of a softball game abasing Ce ...
Desert Oasis' Yalaya Medina (24) delivers during the fifth inning of a softball game abasing Centennial at Centennial High School, Friday, April 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Centennial's Rebeca Venzor-Nuno (7) safely runs to the first as Desert Oasis' Aaliyah Stewart ( ...
Centennial's Rebeca Venzor-Nuno (7) safely runs to the first as Desert Oasis' Aaliyah Stewart (11) cannot catch the ball during the fourth inning of a softball game at Centennial High School, Friday, April 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Desert Oasis' Allyson Ly (22) and Desert Oasis' Veyda Simon (12) drop the ball hit by Centennia ...
Desert Oasis' Allyson Ly (22) and Desert Oasis' Veyda Simon (12) drop the ball hit by Centennial's Campbell Cole (12) during the fourth inning of a softball game at Centennial High School, Friday, April 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Desert Oasis' Taylor Adams (6) safely runs to the second as Centennial's Juliana Bosco (2) drop ...
Desert Oasis' Taylor Adams (6) safely runs to the second as Centennial's Juliana Bosco (2) drops the ball during the fourth inning of a softball game at Centennial High School, Friday, April 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Desert Oasis' Taylor Adams (6) safely runs into the first as Centennial's Carmella Korte (5) re ...
Desert Oasis' Taylor Adams (6) safely runs into the first as Centennial's Carmella Korte (5) receives the ball during the fourth inning of a softball game at Centennial High School, Friday, April 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Centennial's Jill Halas (11) gets a high-five from her teammate Centennial's Amanda Campos-Colo ...
Centennial's Jill Halas (11) gets a high-five from her teammate Centennial's Amanda Campos-Colon (9) after scoring on a sacrifice fly by Centennial's Carmella Korte (5) during the third inning of a softball game against Desert Oasis at Centennial High School, Friday, April 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Desert Oasis' Veyda Simon (12) struggles to grab the ball as Centennial's Jill Halas (11) safel ...
Desert Oasis' Veyda Simon (12) struggles to grab the ball as Centennial's Jill Halas (11) safely slides to the second during the third inning of a softball game at Centennial High School, Friday, April 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Desert Oasis' Aisah Findlay (26) keeps her eye on the ball during the third inning of a softbal ...
Desert Oasis' Aisah Findlay (26) keeps her eye on the ball during the third inning of a softball game at Centennial High School, Friday, April 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Desert Oasis pitcher Brianna Baca (55) delivers during the first inning of a softball game agai ...
Desert Oasis pitcher Brianna Baca (55) delivers during the first inning of a softball game against Centennial at Centennial High School, Friday, April 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Centennial pitcher Teagan Clemmons (4) delivers during the first inning of a softball game agai ...
Centennial pitcher Teagan Clemmons (4) delivers during the first inning of a softball game against Desert Oasis at Centennial High School, Friday, April 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Centennial cruised to a 12-2 home win over Desert Oasis in a high school softball game Friday.

The Bulldogs scored six runs in the fourth inning and five in the fifth. The game ended after five innings due to the 10-run mercy rule.

Centennial starter Teagan Clemmons struck out 11 in five innings, allowing two runs on two hits. Carmella Korte and Keana Bell each had three RBIs for the Bulldogs (12-8, 4-1 Class 5A Desert League).

Centennial hosts Liberty at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, and Desert Oasis (6-11-1, 3-3) hosts Faith Lutheran at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on Twitter.

