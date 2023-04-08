Centennial cruises past Desert Oasis in softball — PHOTOS
Centennial defeated Desert Oasis in a Class 5A Desert League softball game Friday. Here are photos from the game.
Centennial cruised to a 12-2 home win over Desert Oasis in a high school softball game Friday.
The Bulldogs scored six runs in the fourth inning and five in the fifth. The game ended after five innings due to the 10-run mercy rule.
Centennial starter Teagan Clemmons struck out 11 in five innings, allowing two runs on two hits. Carmella Korte and Keana Bell each had three RBIs for the Bulldogs (12-8, 4-1 Class 5A Desert League).
Centennial hosts Liberty at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, and Desert Oasis (6-11-1, 3-3) hosts Faith Lutheran at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
