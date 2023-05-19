Centennial eliminates Palo Verde from 5A softball state tournament

Centennial defeated Palo Verde in an elimination game in the Class 5A state softball tournament Friday at UNR’s Hixson Park.

RENO — Centennial defeated Palo Verde 4-3 in an elimination game in the Class 5A state softball tournament Friday at UNR’s Hixson Park.

Centennial (25-11) will play the Reed-Douglas loser — the teams play in a winner’s bracket game Friday afternoon — in another elimination game Friday evening. The winner will advance to Saturday’s state title game.

Palo Verde finishes 18-12.

