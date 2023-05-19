94°F
Softball

Centennial eliminates Palo Verde from 5A softball state tournament

By Robert Perea Special to the Review-Journal
May 19, 2023 - 3:31 pm
 
Centennial players celebrate beating Palo Verde 11-7 their Class 5A Southern Region softball ti ...
Centennial players celebrate beating Palo Verde 11-7 their Class 5A Southern Region softball title game at Centennial High School in Las Vegas Friday, May 12, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

RENO — Centennial defeated Palo Verde 4-3 in an elimination game in the Class 5A state softball tournament Friday at UNR’s Hixson Park.

Centennial (25-11) will play the Reed-Douglas loser — the teams play in a winner’s bracket game Friday afternoon — in another elimination game Friday evening. The winner will advance to Saturday’s state title game.

Palo Verde finishes 18-12.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

