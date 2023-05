Douglas scored three runs in the sixth to break open a tied game and defeat Centennial in the Class 5A state softball title game Saturday in Reno.

Centennial High's shortstop Juliana Bosco connects for a hit against Palo Verde during Class 5A state high school softball elimination game at UNR's Hixson Softball Park, on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Reno. Centennial won 4-3. On Saturday, Centennial lost to Douglas in the state title game. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

RENO — Douglas defeated Centennial 6-4 to win the Class 5A state softball title Saturday at UNR’s Hixson Park.

The Tigers (33-4) broke open a tied game with three runs in the bottom of the sixth.

Centennial finishes 26-12.

