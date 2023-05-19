Centennial survives twice, advances to 5A softball final — PHOTOS

Centennial defeated Palo Verde and Reed in elimination games in the Class 5A state softball tournament Friday at UNR’s Hixson Park to advance to Saturday’s final.

Centennial High's Amanda Campos-Colon (9) gestures toward her teammates after hitting a double against Palo Verde High as second baseman Taylor Johns, right, looks away during Class 5A state high school softball elimination game at UNR's Hixson Softball Park, on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Reno. Centennial won 4-3. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Centennial High's Lily Fournier delivers a pitch against Palo Verde High during Class 5A state high school softball elimination game at UNR's Hixson Softball Park, on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Reno. Centennial won 4-3. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

RENO — Centennial will play for the Class 5A state softball title.

The Bulldogs (26-11) won two elimination games Friday at UNR’s Hixson Park. After eliminating Palo Verde 4-3, Centennial defeated Reed 4-1 to advance to the championship game against Douglas at noon Saturday.

The Bulldogs must defeat Douglas twice to claim the championship. Douglas defeated Reed 11-3 earlier Friday to advance to the title game.

Palo Verde finishes 18-12.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.