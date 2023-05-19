90°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Softball

Centennial survives twice, advances to 5A softball final — PHOTOS

By Robert Perea Special to the Review-Journal
May 19, 2023 - 3:31 pm
 
Updated May 19, 2023 - 7:27 pm
Centennial High's Amanda Campos-Colon (9) gestures toward her teammates after hitting a double ...
Centennial High's Amanda Campos-Colon (9) gestures toward her teammates after hitting a double against Palo Verde High as second baseman Taylor Johns, right, looks away during Class 5A state high school softball elimination game at UNR's Hixson Softball Park, on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Reno. Centennial won 4-3. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
Palo Verde High players, including Cameron Lauretta, left, and Camryn Hunkins, right, get emoti ...
Palo Verde High players, including Cameron Lauretta, left, and Camryn Hunkins, right, get emotional as they leave the field after losing 4-3 to Centennial High during Class 5A state high school softball elimination game at UNR's Hixson Softball Park, on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Reno. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
Palo Verde High's second baseman Taylor Johns throws to first for an out against Centennial Hig ...
Palo Verde High's second baseman Taylor Johns throws to first for an out against Centennial High during Class 5A state high school softball elimination game at UNR's Hixson Softball Park, on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Reno. Centennial won 4-3. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
Centennial High School players, center, celebrate their 4-3 victory against Palo Verde High dur ...
Centennial High School players, center, celebrate their 4-3 victory against Palo Verde High during Class 5A state high school softball elimination game at UNR's Hixson Softball Park, on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Reno. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
Palo Verde High's Zoe Helein (27) swings and miss against Centennial High during Class 5A state ...
Palo Verde High's Zoe Helein (27) swings and miss against Centennial High during Class 5A state high school softball elimination game at UNR's Hixson Softball Park, on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Reno. Centennial won 4-3. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
Centennial High's Amanda Campos-Colon (9) gestures toward her teammates after hitting a double ...
Centennial High's Amanda Campos-Colon (9) gestures toward her teammates after hitting a double against Palo Verde High as second baseman Taylor Johns, right, looks away during Class 5A state high school softball elimination game at UNR's Hixson Softball Park, on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Reno. Centennial won 4-3. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
Palo Verde High's Makayla Enriquez (17) connects for a hit against Centennial High during Class ...
Palo Verde High's Makayla Enriquez (17) connects for a hit against Centennial High during Class 5A state high school softball elimination game at UNR's Hixson Softball Park, on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Reno. Centennial won 4-3. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
Centennial High's first baseman Carmella Korte tags a sliding Palo Verde High's Taylor Johns as ...
Centennial High's first baseman Carmella Korte tags a sliding Palo Verde High's Taylor Johns as Johns returns to the base during Class 5A state high school softball elimination game at UNR's Hixson Softball Park, on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Reno. Centennial won 4-3. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
Palo Verde High's Cameron Lauretta delivers a pitch against Centennial High's Juliana Bosco, le ...
Palo Verde High's Cameron Lauretta delivers a pitch against Centennial High's Juliana Bosco, left, during Class 5A state high school softball elimination game at UNR's Hixson Softball Park, on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Reno. Centennial won 4-3. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
Palo Verde High's shortstop Mya Bartlett forces out a sliding Centennial High's Carmella Korte ...
Palo Verde High's shortstop Mya Bartlett forces out a sliding Centennial High's Carmella Korte (5) during Class 5A state high school softball elimination game at UNR's Hixson Softball Park, on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Reno. Centennial won 4-3. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
Palo Verde High's second baseman Taylor Johns, right, throws the ball to shortstop Mya Bartlett ...
Palo Verde High's second baseman Taylor Johns, right, throws the ball to shortstop Mya Bartlett for a double play attempt against Centennial High during Class 5A state high school softball elimination game at UNR's Hixson Softball Park, on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Reno. Centennial won 4-3. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
Palo Verde High's Cameron Lauretta connects for a double against Centennial High during Class 5 ...
Palo Verde High's Cameron Lauretta connects for a double against Centennial High during Class 5A state high school softball elimination game at UNR's Hixson Softball Park, on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Reno. Centennial won 4-3. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
Palo Verde High's Belle Will slides safe at third as Centennial High's third baseman Keana Bell ...
Palo Verde High's Belle Will slides safe at third as Centennial High's third baseman Keana Bell is unable to stop the ball during Class 5A state high school softball elimination game at UNR's Hixson Softball Park, on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Reno. Centennial won 4-3. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
Centennial High's Juliana Bosco reaches safe at second as Palo Verde High's shortstop Mya Bartl ...
Centennial High's Juliana Bosco reaches safe at second as Palo Verde High's shortstop Mya Bartlett (18) looks on during Class 5A state high school softball elimination game at UNR's Hixson Softball Park, on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Reno. Centennial won 4-3. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
Palo Verde High's Belle Will slides safe at third as Centennial High's third baseman Keana Bell ...
Palo Verde High's Belle Will slides safe at third as Centennial High's third baseman Keana Bell runs to retrieve the ball during Class 5A state high school softball elimination game at UNR's Hixson Softball Park, on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Reno. Centennial won 4-3. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
Centennial High's Lily Fournier delivers a pitch against Palo Verde High during Class 5A state ...
Centennial High's Lily Fournier delivers a pitch against Palo Verde High during Class 5A state high school softball elimination game at UNR's Hixson Softball Park, on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Reno. Centennial won 4-3. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
Centennial High's Lily Fournier delivers a pitch against Palo Verde High during Class 5A state ...
Centennial High's Lily Fournier delivers a pitch against Palo Verde High during Class 5A state high school softball elimination game at UNR's Hixson Softball Park, on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Reno. Centennial won 4-3. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
Centennial High's outfielder Jill Halas looks at the passing ball as she attempts to bunt again ...
Centennial High's outfielder Jill Halas looks at the passing ball as she attempts to bunt against Palo Verde during Class 5A state high school softball elimination game at UNR's Hixson Softball Park, on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Reno. Centennial won 4-3. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
Centennial High's shortstop Juliana Bosco connects for a hit against Palo Verde during Class 5A ...
Centennial High's shortstop Juliana Bosco connects for a hit against Palo Verde during Class 5A state high school softball elimination game at UNR's Hixson Softball Park, on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Reno. Centennial won 4-3. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

RENO — Centennial will play for the Class 5A state softball title.

The Bulldogs (26-11) won two elimination games Friday at UNR’s Hixson Park. After eliminating Palo Verde 4-3, Centennial defeated Reed 4-1 to advance to the championship game against Douglas at noon Saturday.

The Bulldogs must defeat Douglas twice to claim the championship. Douglas defeated Reed 11-3 earlier Friday to advance to the title game.

Palo Verde finishes 18-12.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

MOST READ: Nevada Preps
1
Desert Oasis, Gorman spotless in 5A state baseball openers — PHOTOS
Desert Oasis, Gorman spotless in 5A state baseball openers — PHOTOS
2
State preps baseball roundup: Foothill advances to 4A title game
State preps baseball roundup: Foothill advances to 4A title game
3
Palo Verde, Centennial lose 5A state softball openers — PHOTOS
Palo Verde, Centennial lose 5A state softball openers — PHOTOS
4
State preps softball roundup: Gorman earns shot at 2nd straight title
State preps softball roundup: Gorman earns shot at 2nd straight title
5
Shadow Ridge outlasts Palo Verde for volleyball title — PHOTOS
Shadow Ridge outlasts Palo Verde for volleyball title — PHOTOS
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Palo Verde, Centennial lose 5A state softball openers — PHOTOS
Palo Verde, Centennial lose 5A state softball openers — PHOTOS
UPDATED: High school baseball, softball state tournament schedule
UPDATED: High school baseball, softball state tournament schedule
Centennial, Palo Verde seeking to add to softball legacies
Centennial, Palo Verde seeking to add to softball legacies
FINAL: High school baseball, softball region playoff results
FINAL: High school baseball, softball region playoff results
High school spring sports state title events begin this week
High school spring sports state title events begin this week
Centennial rallies past Palo Verde, qualifies for state — PHOTOS
Centennial rallies past Palo Verde, qualifies for state — PHOTOS