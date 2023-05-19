Centennial survives twice, advances to 5A softball final — PHOTOS
Centennial defeated Palo Verde and Reed in elimination games in the Class 5A state softball tournament Friday at UNR’s Hixson Park to advance to Saturday’s final.
RENO — Centennial will play for the Class 5A state softball title.
The Bulldogs (26-11) won two elimination games Friday at UNR’s Hixson Park. After eliminating Palo Verde 4-3, Centennial defeated Reed 4-1 to advance to the championship game against Douglas at noon Saturday.
The Bulldogs must defeat Douglas twice to claim the championship. Douglas defeated Reed 11-3 earlier Friday to advance to the title game.
Palo Verde finishes 18-12.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.