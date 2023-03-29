Cimarron-Memorial cruises past Spring Valley in softball — PHOTOS

Cimarron-Memorial defeated Spring Valley in a Class 4A Desert League softball game Tuesday. Here are photos from the game.

Cimarron-Memorial's Haileigh Seigel (9) scores a run against Spring Valley during a softball game at Cimarron-Memorial High School on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Cimarron-Memorial's Chloe Schoenwald (1) scores a run past Spring Valley's Isabella Lenahan (15) during a softball game at Cimarron-Memorial High School on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Cimarron-Memorial's Desirae Casique (17) runs to first base as Cimarron-Memorial's Haileigh Seigel, right, slides into home base to score a run during a softball game at Cimarron-Memorial High School on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Cimarron-Memorial's Haileigh Seigel (9) runs to second base against Spring Valley during a softball game at Cimarron-Memorial High School on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Cimarron-Memorial's Desirae Casique (17) gets forced out by Spring Valley's Emily Makis (5) during a softball game at Cimarron-Memorial High School on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Cimarron-Memorial's Destenny Del Toro (12) looks on after scoring a run against Spring Valley during a softball game at Cimarron-Memorial High School on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Spring Valley's Yesenia Dillon (24) hits the ball against Cimarron-Memorial during a softball game at Cimarron-Memorial High School on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Spring Valley's Aubreyana Sanchez (3) heads to home base to score a run during a softball game at Cimarron-Memorial High School on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Cimarron-Memorial's Billie Wile (5) hits the ball against Spring Valley during a softball game at Cimarron-Memorial High School on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Spring Valley's Aubreyana Sanchez (3) looks back to second base during a softball game at Cimarron-Memorial High School on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Spring Valley's Aubreyana Sanchez (3) chases after the ball during a softball game at Cimarron-Memorial High School on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Cimarron-Memorial's Makenna Webber (15) pitches to Spring Valley during a softball game at Cimarron-Memorial High School on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Cimarron-Memorial's Haileigh Seigel (9) gets forced out at first base by Spring Valley's Carlee Melton (14) during a softball game at Cimarron-Memorial High School on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Cimarron-Memorial's Destenny Del Toro (12) catches the ball to force out Spring Valley's Abbi Zollotuchen (99) during a softball game at Cimarron-Memorial High School on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Cimarron-Memorial's Makenna Webber (15) pitches to Spring Valley during a softball game at Cimarron-Memorial High School on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Spring Valley's Jay Kyner (2) looks to catch a fly ball for the out during a softball game at Cimarron-Memorial High School on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Cimarron-Memorial's Chloe Schoenwald (1) steals second base against Spring Valley’s Isabella Lenahan (15) during a softball game at Cimarron-Memorial High School on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Cimarron-Memorial's Billie Wile (5) gets to third base against Spring Valley's Mykaila Palchetti-Thomas (22) during a softball game at Cimarron-Memorial High School on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Spring Valley's Aubreyana Sanchez (3) pitches to Cimarron-Memorial during a softball game at Cimarron-Memorial High School on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Cimarron-Memorial's Haileigh Seigel (9) gets to second base as Spring Valley's Jaz Kyner (2) misses the ball during a softball game at Cimarron-Memorial High School on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Cimarron-Memorial cruised to a 9-2 home win over Spring Valley in a Class 4A Desert League softball game Tuesday.

The Spartans (4-4, 2-1) scored four runs in the bottom of the second and never looked back.

Cimarron-Memorial hosts Doral Academy at 3:30 p.m. Friday, and Spring Valley (6-4, 1-1) hosts Chaparral at 3:30 p.m. Friday.

