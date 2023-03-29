Cimarron-Memorial cruises past Spring Valley in softball — PHOTOS
Cimarron-Memorial defeated Spring Valley in a Class 4A Desert League softball game Tuesday. Here are photos from the game.
Cimarron-Memorial cruised to a 9-2 home win over Spring Valley in a Class 4A Desert League softball game Tuesday.
The Spartans (4-4, 2-1) scored four runs in the bottom of the second and never looked back.
Cimarron-Memorial hosts Doral Academy at 3:30 p.m. Friday, and Spring Valley (6-4, 1-1) hosts Chaparral at 3:30 p.m. Friday.
