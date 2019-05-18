105°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Softball

Class 1A: Pahranagat Valley rallies for seventh straight title

Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 18, 2019 - 3:37 pm
 

Pahranagat Valley’s softball team found itself in a deep hole in the third inning Saturday.

The six-time defending Class 1A state champions trailed Smith Valley, 10-3.

And never so much as batted an eye.

The Panthers went to work, quickly erasing the deficit and rallying for an 18-14 win over the Bulldogs in the Class 1A state title game in Overton.

“I can honestly say that I knew we could put up runs,” said Pahranagat Valley coach Mike Sparrow. “I just told the girls that we couldn’t try to do too much. It was just one base runner at a time, just get the ball down, hit it hard.

“They were patient, and that helped.”

The Panthers (26-2) scored four runs in the third and six in the fourth to take the lead and never looked back.

Morgan Harris went 3-for-5 with two doubles and six RBIs from the leadoff spot.

“She struggled yesterday, maybe trying to do too much,” Sparrow said. “Her first at bat was like yesterday, and it was like ‘Uh oh.’ But she starting ripping the ball, and the bottom of our order really did well.”

Taylor Higbee was 2-for-4 with four runs and three RBIs, and Mariah Zander was 1-for-3 with a double and three RBIs for the Panthers, who added to their state record for consecutive crowns.

“Every year you go through your highs and lows,” Sparrow said. “These kids just kept working. We came into each practice with a plan, and they executed the plan so well that we would end up ending practices early. They just really worked hard.”

Cassidy Still was 1-for-5 with three RBIs for the Bulldogs (15-8).

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
2019 Best of Nevada Preps Awards — VIDEO
RJ

Find out the winners of the male and female athletes of the year, the coach and team of the year, winners of each sport’s athlete and coach of the year, and two special awards.

Coronado’s Ashley Ward (7) pitches against Shadow Ridge in the Southern Nevada champio ...
Cougars’ Ashley Ward earns Gatorade honor
By Bartt Davis / RJ

The senior is the second consecutive Coronado player to earn the Gatorade Nevada Player of the Year award, joining former teammate Tatum Spangler.

All-state teams to be announced in June
By Bartt Davis / RJ

All-state teams in all eight spring sports will be released one per day, beginning on June 6 with boys golf.

Shadow Ridge softball players hoist the Class 4A state championship trophy after winning the ...
Class 4A: Shadow Ridge wins first state championship
By W.G. Ramirez / RJ

Jasmine Martin retired 12 of 16 batters and led a 15-hit attack to help the Mustangs to a 13-3, five-inning victory over Coronado on Saturday in the Class 4A title game.

Thinkstock
Small schools: White Pine outlasts Lincoln County
By Brennan Karle / RJ

White Pine scored 13 runs in the final four innings to roll to a 15-10 win over the Lynx in the opening round of the Class 2A state tournament at The Meadows.