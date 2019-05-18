Class 3A: Kaden Cable, Trojans walk off champions

Kaden Cable blasted a championship-winning three-run home run to left field with two outs in the eighth inning as the Trojans downed Fernley, 13-10.

Kaden Cable still has an entire senior year ahead of her.

The Pahrump Valley junior right fielder will be hard-pressed to top what she did Saturday.

Cable blasted a championship-winning three-run home run to left field with two outs in the eighth inning as the Trojans downed Fernley, 13-10 in the Class 3A state softball title game in Mesquite.

Cable said she didn’t know she’d gotten enough of the pitch to hit it out.

“I knew it was my pitch, but I had no idea it was going to be a home run,” she said. “I could not believe it. I was hysterical (rounding the bases).”

It’s the first state softball title for Pahrump since 2005.

It feels amazing,” said Pahrump coach Cassondra Lauver. “It feels so good for the girls and all this work they’ve put in.”

Cable, the No. 9 hitter in Pahrump’s lineup, was 4-for-4 with seven RBIs. She also scored the tying run in the bottom of the seventh inning to force the extra frame.

“I didn’t imagine anything like this,” Cable said. “But this is what I’ve been working for.”

Pahrump (30-9) trailed 10-7 entering the bottom of the seventh.

Cable’s single with runners on the corners plated McKayla Bartley with the first run of the inning and moved Hailey Cuellar to third. Cable moved to second on a ground out and scored behind Cuellar on Skyler Lauver’s game-tying double to right.

“We had some girls come up with some clutch hits,” Cassondra Lauver said. “It was just incredible.”

Kareena Nelson started Pahrump’s half of the eighth inning by reaching on an error. Two outs later, Cuellar walked, and Cable homered to end the game.

“That was just incredible,” Cassondra Lauver said. “She has been crushing balls in practice, but has struggled a little at the plate lately. She just brought her game today.”

Skyler Lauver was 3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs, and Jacquellen Stobbe was 3-for-4 for the Trojans.

Aschlynn Roemer was 3-for-5 with a double and three RBIs for the Vaqueros (25-11).