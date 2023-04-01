Coronado blanks Faith Lutheran in softball — PHOTOS
Coronado defeated Faith Lutheran in a high school softball game Friday. Here are photos from the game.
Coronado shut out Faith Lutheran 7-0 in a high school softball game Friday at Faith Lutheran.
Kendall Selitzky tossed seven scoreless innings with 12 strikeouts for the Cougars (5-1, 3-1 Class 5A Desert League). Selitzky went 2-for-4 at the plate with three RBIs.
Coronado plays at Desert Oasis at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, and Faith Lutheran (17-3, 3-1) hosts Liberty at 4 p.m. Monday.
