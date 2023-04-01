57°F
Softball

Coronado blanks Faith Lutheran in softball — PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 31, 2023 - 8:07 pm
 
Coronado’s Paisley Magdaleno celebrates after her team made an out during a high school ...
Coronado’s Paisley Magdaleno celebrates after her team made an out during a high school softball game against Faith Lutheran at Faith Lutheran High school on Friday, March 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Coronado’s Kendall Selitzky, left, greets her team after shutting out Faith Lutheran in ...
Coronado’s Kendall Selitzky, left, greets her team after shutting out Faith Lutheran in seven innings at Faith Lutheran High school on Friday, March 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Coronado’s Paisley Magdaleno swings to hit while Faith Lutheran’s Jillian Molnar ...
Coronado’s Paisley Magdaleno swings to hit while Faith Lutheran’s Jillian Molnar reaches to catch during a high school softball game at Faith Lutheran High school on Friday, March 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Faith Lutheran’s Jersie McDonald throws to Coronado during a high school softball game a ...
Faith Lutheran’s Jersie McDonald throws to Coronado during a high school softball game at Faith Lutheran High school on Friday, March 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Coronado’s Jasmyn Lara swings at a Faith Lutheran pitch during a high school softball ga ...
Coronado’s Jasmyn Lara swings at a Faith Lutheran pitch during a high school softball game at Faith Lutheran High school on Friday, March 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
during a high school softball game at Faith Lutheran High school on Friday, March 31, 2023, in ...
during a high school softball game at Faith Lutheran High school on Friday, March 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Faith Lutheran’s Jillian Molnar reaches to catch while Coronado’s Summer Gilliam ...
Faith Lutheran’s Jillian Molnar reaches to catch while Coronado’s Summer Gilliam refrains from swinging during a high school softball game at Faith Lutheran High school on Friday, March 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Coronado’s Paisley Magdaleno reaches to catch for an out during a high school softball g ...
Coronado’s Paisley Magdaleno reaches to catch for an out during a high school softball game against Faith Lutheran at Faith Lutheran High school on Friday, March 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Faith Lutheran’s Kate Whipple is hit by a pitch during a high school softball game again ...
Faith Lutheran’s Kate Whipple is hit by a pitch during a high school softball game against Coronado at Faith Lutheran High school on Friday, March 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Coronado’s Mayra-Luz Gomez (1) outs Faith Lutheran’s Jillian Molnar (7) at second ...
Coronado’s Mayra-Luz Gomez (1) outs Faith Lutheran’s Jillian Molnar (7) at second base during a high school softball game at Faith Lutheran High school on Friday, March 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Coronado’s Mayra-Luz Gomez (1) attempts to out Faith Lutheran’s Kate Whipple (8) ...
Coronado’s Mayra-Luz Gomez (1) attempts to out Faith Lutheran’s Kate Whipple (8) at second base during a high school softball game at Faith Lutheran High school on Friday, March 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Faith Lutheran’s Ava Walker bunts during a high school softball game against Faith Luthe ...
Faith Lutheran’s Ava Walker bunts during a high school softball game against Faith Lutheran at Faith Lutheran High school on Friday, March 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Faith Lutheran’s Ava Walker (2) pitches to Coronado during a high school softball game a ...
Faith Lutheran’s Ava Walker (2) pitches to Coronado during a high school softball game at Faith Lutheran High school on Friday, March 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Coronado’s Charlotte Bendlin is almost to first base while Faith Lutheran’s Averi ...
Coronado’s Charlotte Bendlin is almost to first base while Faith Lutheran’s Averi O misses the catch during a high school softball game at Faith Lutheran High school on Friday, March 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Faith Lutheran’s Amya Zacarias throws to first during a high school softball game agains ...
Faith Lutheran’s Amya Zacarias throws to first during a high school softball game against Coronado at Faith Lutheran High school on Friday, March 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Faith Lutheran’s Averi O takes a step off first base and smiles after outing Coronado&#x ...
Faith Lutheran’s Averi O takes a step off first base and smiles after outing Coronado’s Mary Lou Tsunis during a high school softball game at Faith Lutheran High school on Friday, March 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Coronado’s Paisley Magdaleno prepares to catch for an out at first base during a high sc ...
Coronado’s Paisley Magdaleno prepares to catch for an out at first base during a high school softball game against Coronado at Faith Lutheran High school on Friday, March 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Faith Lutheran’s Shaylee Ghadery jumps but misses a catch during a high school softball ...
Faith Lutheran’s Shaylee Ghadery jumps but misses a catch during a high school softball game against Coronado at Faith Lutheran High school on Friday, March 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Coronado shut out Faith Lutheran 7-0 in a high school softball game Friday at Faith Lutheran.

Kendall Selitzky tossed seven scoreless innings with 12 strikeouts for the Cougars (5-1, 3-1 Class 5A Desert League). Selitzky went 2-for-4 at the plate with three RBIs.

Coronado plays at Desert Oasis at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, and Faith Lutheran (17-3, 3-1) hosts Liberty at 4 p.m. Monday.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on Twitter.

