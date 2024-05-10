Coronado pitcher nails down state softball berth — PHOTOS

Coronado senior Kendall Selitzky got out of a jam in the final inning to beat Shadow Ridge and send the Cougars to the Class 5A state softball tournament.

Coronado players gather together as they ready to face Shadow Ridge in their regional berth game at Shadow Ridge High School on Thursday, May 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Shadow Ridge catcher Jacobi Gledhill (13) greets teammates as they ready to face Coronado in their regional berth game at Shadow Ridge High School on Thursday, May 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Shadow Ridge outfielder Giselle Castellanos (9) secures a fly ball for an out against Coronado during the third inning of their regional berth game at Shadow Ridge High School on Thursday, May 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Shadow Ridge batter Alina Pavlovich (11) connects on a pitch against Coronado during the second inning of their regional berth game at Shadow Ridge High School on Thursday, May 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Coronado infielder Bailey Goldberg (1) makes the tag at second base for an out just ahead of Shadow Ridge runner Jimena Barraza (8) sliding late during the first inning of their regional berth game at Shadow Ridge High School on Thursday, May 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Coronado batter Alohi Mundon (8) connects on a Shadow Ridge pitch during the first inning of their regional berth game at Shadow Ridge High School on Thursday, May 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Shadow Ridge outfielder Alina Pavlovich (11) grabs a fly ball for an out against Coronado during the second inning of their regional berth game at Shadow Ridge High School on Thursday, May 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Shadow Ridge infielder Stevie Robison (1) makes the out at second base as Coronado base runner Summer Gilliam (3) slides in late during the second inning of their regional berth game at Shadow Ridge High School on Thursday, May 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Shadow Ridge pitcher Josslin Law (4) keeps Stevie Robison (1) focused on batting against Coronado during the first inning of their regional berth game at Shadow Ridge High School on Thursday, May 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Coronado batter Sophie Bendlin (6) bunts a Shadow Ridge pitch during the first inning of their regional berth game at Shadow Ridge High School on Thursday, May 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Coronado infielder Bailey Goldberg (1) is pleased with another out against Shadow Ridge during the fourth inning of their regional berth game at Shadow Ridge High School on Thursday, May 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Coronado runner Bailey Goldberg (1) celebrates a safe slide at home plate past Shadow Ridge catcher Jacobi Gledhill (13) during the fifth inning of their regional berth game at Shadow Ridge High School on Thursday, May 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Coronado runner Bailey Goldberg (1) slides safely around a late tag attempt at home plate by Shadow Ridge catcher Jacobi Gledhill (13) during the fifth inning of their regional berth game at Shadow Ridge High School on Thursday, May 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Shadow Ridge pitcher Josslin Law (4) releases another show against a Coronado batter during the fifth inning of their regional berth game at Shadow Ridge High School on Thursday, May 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Coronado runner Sophie Bendlin (6) is pleased to be safe at third base against Shadow Ridge during the fourth inning of their regional berth game at Shadow Ridge High School on Thursday, May 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Coronado outfielder Caleigh Burns (4) makes a running fly ball catch against Shadow Ridge batter during the sixth inning of their regional berth game at Shadow Ridge High School on Thursday, May 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Shadow Ridge head coach Julia Meyn helps batter Jimena Barraza (8) to stay focused against Coronado during the sixth inning of their regional berth game at Shadow Ridge High School on Thursday, May 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Shadow Ridge outfielder Alina Pavlovich (11) grabs a fly ball for an out against Coronado during the sixth inning of their regional berth game at Shadow Ridge High School on Thursday, May 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Shadow Ridge runner Alina Pavlovich (11) slides late into second base as Coronado infielder Bailey Goldberg (1) tosses to first base during the fifth inning of their regional berth game at Shadow Ridge High School on Thursday, May 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Shadow Ridge batter Abby Covington (10) is celebrated at home plater after a two-run homer against Coronado during the seventh inning of their regional berth game at Shadow Ridge High School on Thursday, May 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Coronado players celebrate their 4-2 win over Shadow Ridge following the seventh inning of their regional berth game at Shadow Ridge High School on Thursday, May 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Coronado players celebrate their 4-2 win over Shadow Ridge following the seventh inning of their regional berth game at Shadow Ridge High School on Thursday, May 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Coronado pitcher Kendall Selitzky sent a throw to the plate against a Shadow Ridge batter during the fifth inning of their regional berth game at Shadow Ridge High School on Thursday, May 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The smile on Kendall Selitzky’s face Thursday evening was almost as big as the ice pack on her right shoulder.

The Coronado senior earned the grin and the icy relief.

Selitzky picked up a pair of victories on the day, and her five-hitter against Shadow Ridge led the Cougars to a 4-2 road win and a berth in next week’s Class 5A state softball tournament.

Coronado (17-5), the No. 3 seed from the Mountain League, also secured a spot in Friday’s Southern Region title game. The Cougars must win twice at Palo Verde (18-7), the Mountain’s No. 2 seed, starting at 1:30 p.m.

Selitzky also earned the win in a 16-0 victory over Bishop Gorman earlier Thursday to earn a shot at Shadow Ridge (16-9), the Mountain’s top seed.

“It’s so exciting,” she said. “And all of our hard work paid off.”

Things were especially hard for Selitzky and company this week.

Coronado lost 1-0 to Gorman, the No. 2 seed from the Desert League, in the opening round of the tournament Monday, forcing the Cougars into the losers’ bracket. But four wins later, Coronado fought back to the title game.

Selitzky threw 11 innings Thursday, allowing seven hits. She struck out eight and walked one in each game. The team’s lone senior has thrown all but one inning for Coronado in the tournament.

“Kendall is just, she is the backbone of this team,” Coronado coach Lauren Taylor said. “She has been here for four years. She started with COVID. She’s had a new coach every single year. She has done nothing but battle and keep a smile on her face and know that this is her favorite place to be at the end of the day. And she is never going to give up or back down. Ever.”

That was especially true in the seventh inning against the Mustangs. Selitzky had allowed only three hits and needed just 69 pitches through six shutout innings. But Shadow Ridge’s Madison Foster hit a sharp single thorugh the left side on the first pitch of the seventh, and Abby Covington crushed Selitzky’s next pitch into the trees beyond the left-field fence for a two-run homer that cut the lead to 4-2.

But Selitzky froze Alina Pavlovich on a 2-2 change-up for the first out and got Madelynn Quidato to ground to short for the second out. Shadow Ridge’s Josslin Law drew a two-out walk to bring the tying run to the plate, but Selitzky got Carmella Garganese to ground out to short to end the game.

“It’s Shadow. They’re never going to give up,” Taylor said. “Nobody is going to lay-down die.”

Selitzky and Law rolled through the first three innings, but Coronado finally got on the board in the fourth when Alohi Mundon scored on an error to make it 1-0.

The Cougars added three insurance runs in the fifth with the help of another Shadow Ridge error and an RBI single by Sophie Bendlin.

“When the one run came across, yes (it was a relief),” Taylor said. “But my first thing is it’s not enough. One run is not going to be enough, as we’ve learned. When we scored a few more, then it became, ‘OK, this is looking a little better.’ Having those couple extra runs gives you that wiggle room that we really needed.”

Mundon was 2-for-2 with two runs and an RBI, and Bailey Goldberg went 2-for-4 with a double and a run to key the Cougars. Bendlin went 2-for-3 with an RBI.

Pavlovich was 2-for-3 for Shadow Ridge.

Selitzky threw more than 150 pitches in her 11 innings of work Thursday, but don’t expect that to keep her out of the circle Friday.

“I have (thrown a lot of pitches), but it’s good,” she said of her arm. “Ready for tomorrow.”