Desert Oasis beat Silverado in a high-scoring high school softball game Friday. Here are photos from the game.

Desert Oasis’ Cassidy Infante (2) tags out Silverado’s LeAnna Cortez at home plate during a high school softball game at Silverado High School on Friday, March 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Silverado first baseman Savanna Johnson runs to catch during a high school softball game against Desert Oasis at Silverado High School on Friday, March 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Silverado’s Macy Magdaleno throws to Desert Oasis during a high school softball game at Silverado High School on Friday, March 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Desert Oasis pitcher Cassidy Infante throws to Silverado during a high school softball game at Silverado High School on Friday, March 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Silverado’s Jordyn Bunce hits during a high school softball game against Desert Oasis at Silverado High School on Friday, March 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Desert Oasis’ Abigail Stritzel hits during a high school softball game at Silverado High School on Friday, March 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Silverado’s Ava Monturio (12) hits a line drive during a high school softball game against Desert Oasis at Silverado High School on Friday, March 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Desert Oasis’ Veyda Simon runs to the dugout after stealing home base during a high school softball game against Silverado at Silverado High School on Friday, March 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Silverado’s LeAnna Cortez hits during a high school softball game against Desert Oasis at Silverado High School on Friday, March 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Desert Oasis’ Aaliyah Stewart catches during a high school softball game against Silverado at Silverado High School on Friday, March 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Desert Oasis’ Taylor Adams jumps to catch a Silverado hit for an out during a high school softball game at Silverado High School on Friday, March 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Desert Oasis’ Taylor Adams runs in after ending the inning with a caught ball for an out during a high school softball game at Silverado High School on Friday, March 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Silverado’s Yvonne Jimenez throws to first base during a high school softball game against Desert Oasis at Silverado High School on Friday, March 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Desert Oasis’ Aaliyah Stewart catches a fly ball for an out during a high school softball game against Silverado at Silverado High School on Friday, March 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Desert Oasis’ Veyda Simon attempts to catch while Silverado’s Yvonne Jimenez makes it to third base during a high school softball game at Silverado High School on Friday, March 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Silverado’s Keira Tibbetts, left, watches as Nalea Udac (9) throws the ball in field during a high school softball game against Desert Oasis at Silverado High School on Friday, March 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Silverado’s Jordyn Bunce pivots to see if she can make an out on third during a high school softball game against Desert Oasis at Silverado High School on Friday, March 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Desert Oasis claimed a 14-11 road victory over Silverado in a high school softball game Friday.

Desert Oasis (4-9-1) hosts Green Valley at 10 a.m. Saturday, and Silverado (7-4) hosts Chaparral at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

