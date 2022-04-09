Friday’s best high school baseball, softball performances:

Check out the top performances from Friday’s high school baseball and softball action.

Baseball

Arie Kligman, Cimarron-Memorial — The senior was 3-for-3 with a double, a home run, three RBIs and three runs scored in a 13-2 win over Green Valley.

Tyson Owens, Bonanza — The sophomore was 2-for-3 with a home run, four RBIs and two runs scored in a 12-0 win over Del Sol.

Samuel Ponce, Cimarron-Memorial — The sophomore was 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs in a 13-2 win over Green Valley.

Roman Roberts, Bonanza — The senior was 2-for-3 with two triples, two RBIs and two runs scored in a 12-0 win over Del Sol.

Dylan Venturini, Cimarron-Memorial — The senior was 2-for-3 with a home run, four RBIs and two runs scored in a 13-2 win over Green Valley.

Softball

Charelle Aki, Sierra Vista — The senior was 3-for-3 with three doubles, four RBIs and three runs scored in a 16-1 win over Foothill.

Keana Bell, Centennial — The junior was 4-for-4 with a double, a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored in a 15-0 win over Basic.

Ellie Bostedt, Centennial — The junior was 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and two runs scored; threw a four-inning, one-hit shutout with eight strikeouts in a 15-0 win over Basic.

Brooklynn Braun, Rancho — The freshman was 4-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and three runs scored in an 8-7 loss to Coronado.

Savannah Moore, Faith Lutheran — The junior was 3-for-5 with a double, a triple, an RBI and three runs scored in a 15-2 win over Desert Oasis.

Rylie Pindel, Bishop Gorman — The senior was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs; threw a six-inning, one-hit shutout with 11 strikeouts in a 10-0 win over Tech.

Jordyn Ramos, Centennial — The senior was 3-for-3 with two home runs and three RBIs in a 15-0 win over Basic.

Sydney Schafer, Faith Lutheran — The senior 4-for-5 with two triples, four RBIs and three runs scored in a 15-2 win over Desert Oasis.

Breana Zamora, Durango — The junior was 2-for-2 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored in a 15-0 win over Bonanza.

Friday’s scores

Baseball

Bonanza 12, Del Sol 0 (5)

Chaparral 16, Mojave 5 (5)

Cimarron-Memorial 13, Green Valley 2 (5)

Legacy 16, Western 1 (4)

Needles 13, Lincoln County 1 (5)

Needles 7, Lincoln County 2

Shadow Ridge 16, Desert Pines 0 (3)

Sierra Vista 3, Foothill 2

White Pine 16, Democracy Prep 0 (3)

White Pine 20, Democracy Prep 0 (3)

Softball

Bishop Gorman 10, Tech 0 (6)

Boulder City 12, SLAM Nevada 0

Centennial 15, Basic 0 (4)

Coronado 8, Rancho 7

Durango 15, Bonanza 0 (3)

Faith Lutheran 15, Desert Oasis 2

Las Vegas 18, Cheyenne 2 (4)

Legacy 17, Western 1 (3)

Needles 10, Lincoln County 1

Needles 10, Lincoln County 0 (5)

Palo Verde 8, Liberty 2

Sierra Vista 16, Foothill 1 (4)

Virgin Valley 19, Clark 0 (3)

White Pine 16, Democracy Prep 0 (3)

White Pine 17, Democracy Prep 0 (3)

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.