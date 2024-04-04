Green Valley cruises past Bishop Gorman in softball — PHOTOS
Green Valley claimed a road win over Bishop Gorman in a high school softball game Wednesday. Here are photos from the game.
Green Valley cruised to a 9-2 road victory over Bishop Gorman in a high school softball game Wednesday.
Rustie Riley went 2-for-3 with four RBIs for Green Valley (6-5, 2-0 Class 5A Desert League), and Kalina Carrizales went 2-for-4 with three RBIs.
Green Valley next hosts Palo Verde, No. 2 in the Review-Journal’s 5A softball rankings, at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, and Gorman (5-11-1, 0-2) hosts Santiago (California) at 2 p.m. Thursday.
Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.