Green Valley cruises past Bishop Gorman in softball — PHOTOS

Green Valley pitcher Mia Mor Hernandez (17) throws against Bishop Gorman in the seventh inning of their softball game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas Wednesday, April 3, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Green Valley center fielder Kalina Carrizales (4) brings in the ball against Bishop Gorman in the second inning of their softball game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas Wednesday, April 3, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Green Valley’s Lauryn Galvin (3) swings at the ball against Bishop Gorman in the first inning of a softball game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas Wednesday, April 3, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Green Valley baserunner Lyla Baxter (9) slides safely into second base as Bishop Gorman shortstop Allie Bernardo (3) fields the throw in the first inning of their softball game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas Wednesday, April 3, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Green Valley pitcher Gracie Rasavong throws against Bishop Gorman in the second inning of their softball game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas Wednesday, April 3, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Green Valley left fielder Lauryn Galvin (3) makes a diving catch against Bishop Gorman in the second inning of their softball game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas Wednesday, April 3, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Bishop Gorman’s Allie Bernardo (3) and Samantha Lefever (5) look to field a fair ball against Green Valley in the sixth inning of their softball game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas Wednesday, April 3, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Green Valley pitcher Gracie Rasavong throws against Bishop Gorman in the third inning of their softball game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas Wednesday, April 3, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Bishop Gorman shortstop Allie Bernardo (3) throws to first against Green Valley in the sixth inning of their softball game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas Wednesday, April 3, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Green Valley center fielder Kalina Carrizales (4) makes a jumping catch against Bishop Gorman in the first inning of their softball game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas Wednesday, April 3, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Bishop Gorman outfielder Brooklyn Hicks (1) bobbles the ball against Green Valley in the second inning of their softball game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas Wednesday, April 3, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Bishop Gorman outfielder Brooklyn Hicks (1) throws the ball in against Green Valley in the second inning of their softball game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas Wednesday, April 3, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Green Valley center fielder Kalina Carrizales (4) brings in the ball against Bishop Gorman in the second inning of their softball game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas Wednesday, April 3, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Bishop Gorman outfielder Brooklyn Hicks (1) brings in the ball against Green Valley in the sixth inning of their softball game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas Wednesday, April 3, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Bishop Gorman batter Brooklyn Hicks hits against Green Valley in the sixth inning of their softball game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas Wednesday, April 3, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Bishop Gorman pitcher Aiyanna Laurian throws against Green Valley in the seventy inning of their softball game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas Wednesday, April 3, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Green Valley’s Lyla Baxter (9) throws in the ball against Bishop Gorman in the sixth inning of their softball game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas Wednesday, April 3, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 3, 2024 - 7:33 pm
 
Updated April 3, 2024 - 8:10 pm

Green Valley cruised to a 9-2 road victory over Bishop Gorman in a high school softball game Wednesday.

Rustie Riley went 2-for-3 with four RBIs for Green Valley (6-5, 2-0 Class 5A Desert League), and Kalina Carrizales went 2-for-4 with three RBIs.

Green Valley next hosts Palo Verde, No. 2 in the Review-Journal’s 5A softball rankings, at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, and Gorman (5-11-1, 0-2) hosts Santiago (California) at 2 p.m. Thursday.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

